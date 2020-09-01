News updates from Hindustan Times: CBI to question Rhea Chakraborty’s parents in Sushant Singh Rajput death case and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

CBI to question Rhea Chakraborty’s parents in Sushant Singh Rajput death case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned the parents of actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is at the centre of a controversy regarding the alleged death by suicide of her friend and actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Read more

Pranab Mukherjee’s demise: Political fraternity pays last respects to the Bharat Ratna

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and defence minister Rajnath Singh were among those from the Centre who paid their final homage to Mukherjee at his Rajaji Marg residence in the national capital. Read more

Kafeel Khan’s speech did not promote hatred, invoking NSA illegal, says HC

The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday ordered the release of Dr Kafeel Khan, detained in December last year for his speech at the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). The court said that Khan’s speech did not promote any kind of hatred or violence. Read more

India China border row: Situation critical in Ladakh after PLA aggression in Chushul

The situation in East Ladakh continues to remain tense with the Indian Army matching the heavy weapon posturing of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Monday after pre-empting China from moving into the dominating heights south of Pangong Tso on August 29-30 night, people familiar with the development said. Read more

Holistic health: What are Acai berries, how to make acai bowls and can acai berries fight Covid-19

Acai berries are high in antioxidants, vitamins and minerals that are necessary for the body and are also known to aid weight loss, reduce bad cholesterol, and promote a healthy heart. Read more

CU Soon movie review: Fahadh Faasil’s experimental thriller is taut, genre-breaking

CU Soon movie review: The Fahadh Faasil and Roshan Matthew starrer stands out because of its experimental tone and how it uses a set of digital screens to deliver a taut and genre-breaking viewing experience. Read more

Alligator snapping turtles spotted in a river in Florida. ‘Welcome to Jurassic Park’, say netizens

While some were shocked at the huge size of the turtles in Florida, others compared the creature to those shown in the popular Jurassic Park movies. Read more