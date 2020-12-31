News updates from Hindustan Times: Celebs, religious leaders in govt’s Covid-19 vaccine strategy and all the latest news

A man sanitizes railings in the premises of Taj Mahal after authorities reopened the monument to visitors, amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, in Agra, India. (REUTERS)

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 5 pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre releases Covid-19 vaccine strategy; celebs, religious leaders part of campaigning

The Union health ministry has released an 88-page document detailing how information about Covid-19 vaccine will be disseminated to all people, across all states in the country.

Patna administration identifies all 96 UK returnees, conducts tests

Patna district administration on Thursday identified all the 96 people who had returned to the state capital from United Kingdom (UK) from November 21 to December 21.

IRCTC overhauls site, ticket booking facilities. Check new features

The online ticket booking site of the Indian Railways, IRCTC, has got an upgrade which will allow passengers to book tickets without any hassle, railway minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday, launching the upgraded version of the IRCTC website.

Covid-19 vaccine: All states, UTs to conduct dry run on January 2

After conducting a dry run of vaccination in Assam, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Gujarat on December 28 and 29, the centre has now planned to extend the drill to rest of the country so that once a vaccine shot is approved for emergency use, administering vaccine goes on without a glitch anywhere.

New Year eve restrictions in Delhi, Mumbai & other cities | Key details

The Delhi government has imposed night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am on December 31 and January 1 to avoid large gatherings during New Year celebrations due to Covid-19 and its UK strain. An order issued by Vijay Dev, Delhi Chief Secretary and chairman of the Executive Committee of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) stated that not more than five people will be allowed to assemble at public places in Delhi during the night curfew.

‘2021, be kind’: Smriti Irani shares heartfelt post as she looks forward to New Year with ‘hope’

For many people across the globe, 2020 has been one of the most challenging years of their lifetimes. The pandemic has changed how we work, how we live and to some point how we communicate with each other. Now, people are waiting to usher in 2021 with hope. Among them is Union Minister Smriti Irani.

Tata Altroz Turbo officially teased ahead of launch on January 13

Tata Motors is all set to launch the new turbo variant of its popular premium hatchback Altroz on January 13. Ahead of its launch, the carmaker took to social media to tease the new hatchback.

