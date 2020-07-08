News updates from Hindustan Times: Centre approves extending free foodgrain scheme for poor till November and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Centre approves extending free foodgrain scheme for poor till November

The Centre will spend an amount of RS 1.49 lakh crore on free foodgrain and pulses for eight months to beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said Wednesday. Read more

‘Urge US to stop interfering’: Now, China slaps visa restrictions on Washington officials over Tibet

China on Wednesday said it will impose visa restrictions on US citizens for what it called “egregious” behaviour over Tibet soon after Washington announced that it had imposed restrictions on Chinese officials for violating human rights in the frontier province. Read more

Kulbhushan Jadhav refused to seek review of his death sentence, says Pakistan

Kulbhushan Jadhav is on death row in Pakistan over charges of espionage. India has rejected this and maintained that Jadhav was kidnapped by Pakistani operatives from Iran. Read more

Sourav Ganguly names five players he would pick from current Indian side in his Test team

The Test side under Ganguly beat Australia in both home and away games, as stalwarts of Indian cricket continued to make their country proud. In 2018-19, Virat Kohli-led India went a step further as his team went on to win the Test series in Australia, becoming the first Asian nation to do so. Read more

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil: ‘My father gave his life trying to elevate acting, was defeated at box office by hunks with six pack abs’

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shared two rare pictures of the late actor along with a note about how the audience of Bollywood films refuses to evolve and how his father was constantly defeated in the box office race. Read more

Chingari will soon receive Series A funding, co-founder Sumit Ghosh confirms

Chingari is also working on a new update which will bring a slew of new features and interface. The company is also working to ramp up its content creators programme. Read more

Elephant Ambo lures friend Karisa into a sparring session, video is adorable

The video is all about how Ambo lures Karisa into sparring session with him. If the video makes you go “aww”, repeatedly, don’t worry you’re not alone. Read more