News updates from Hindustan Times: Centre extends validity of driving license and other related documents till March 31 and all the latest news

The validity of crucial documents like driving licence, vehicle registration, and fitness certificates that have expired since February 1 and could not be extended owing to the coronavirus pandemic (Hindustan Times)

Validity of vehicle registration, driving license extended till March 31

The validity of crucial documents like driving licence, vehicle registration, and fitness certificates that have expired since February 1 and could not be extended owing to the coronavirus pandemic. Read More

New farm laws aimed to continue reforms Vajpayee govt initiated, says defence minister Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday told farmers that the new farm laws introduced by the government are aimed to continue the process of agricultural reforms spearheaded . Read More

Google Pixel 6 shows up for the first time and it might be disappointing for fans

Google launched the Pixel 5 smartphone back in September this year. Now, nearly three months later, reports about the Pixel 5 successor, that is, the Google Pixel 6 smartphone have already started to flood the internet. As per the latest report by Slash Leaks. Read More

MS Dhoni named captain of ICC Men’s ODI and T20I Teams of the Decade, Kohli leads Test side

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the Men’s T20I and ODI teams of the decade on Sunday and named former India captain MS Dhoni as the leader of both sides. Read More

Coolie No 1 promotions: Sara Ali Khan proves her love for prints in crop top and mini skirt

The floral print is having a major moment right now. A lot of Bollywood divas are opting for bold colours and prints that remind us of the Spring season. From Ananya Panday to Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan, the actors are showing us how to slay in a floral print. Read More

Anurag Basu says his vision for Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kites clashed with Rakesh Roshan’s: ‘Film was neither here nor there’

Director Anurag Basu has said that his vision for the 2010 film Kites did not match that of producer Rakesh Roshan. Intended to be a film that could crossover to Hollywood, Anurag said that in the end ‘na idhar ki rahi na udhar (It was neither here nor there).” Read More

Grocery store staff breaks into dance in New Zealand, video is all about happiness

The Internet is filled with different kinds of videos, including those that leave people with a smile on their face. Just like this wholesome video from New Zealand which is now spreading happiness among people. Read More