News updates from Hindustan Times: Centre may release 500 MT onions in select cities to check price and all the latest news

Sacks filled with onions at a market, in Pune district on Tuesday. (PTI Photo )

Centre may release 500 MT onions in select cities to check price

The government plans to release 500 metric tonnes (MT) of onions from its buffer stock to select cities that are facing up to 50% increase in the commodity’s rates and also planning more measures to tame its price during the upcoming festive months of October and November, three officials familiar of the matter said. Read more

Any serious situation along LAC will impact India-China bilateral ties: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday warned that any serious situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh is bound to impact the bilateral relations between India and China. Read more

Biting hands that feed: Jaya Bachchan hits out at Kangana, Ravi Kishan

Rajya Sabha member and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday slammed Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravi Kishan and Kangana Ranaut for what she said were attempts to defame the film industry. Read more

AAP propped by BJP-RSS to bring down UPA government: Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday hit out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the India Against Corruption (IAC) movement and blamed them as a proxy for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ideological mentor, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), in their bid to “subvert democracy” and bring down the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. Read more

Gautam Gambhir explains why Mumbai Indians have ‘upper hand’ against Chennai Super Kings

Former India cricketer Gautam Gambhir believes that it will be Mumbai Indians who may have the upper hand going into the first game against CSK. Read more

Sonam Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar sign open letter blasting media’s ‘witch hunt’ of Rhea Chakraborty

Over 2500 people, including Bollywood celebrities such as Sonam Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and Zoya Akhtar, have signed an open letter condemning the media’s ‘witch hunt’ of actor Rhea Chakraborty in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. Read more

We are committed to Indian market: Toyota after plans to halt India expansion

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has blamed high taxes in India for its plans to stop expansion in the country but has also underlined that it remains committed to the market here and that India remains an ‘integral part’ of its global strategy. Read more

Redmi 9i with 4GB RAM launched in India, price starts at ₹8,299

Xiaomi on Tuesday announced the launch of a new budget smartphone in India. With price starting at Rs8,299, the new Redmi 9i will be available on September 18 via Flipkart, mi.com, Mi Home, and offline retail partners. Read more

IPS officer asks if you can identify this ‘Wonder Woman of India’. Can you guess?

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shared two black and white images on his official Twitter account on September 15. Check out the post to see if you can identify the person shown in snapshots. Read more

Watch: INS Talwar undertakes refueling with US Navy tanker in Arabian Sea

Indian warship INS Talwar undertook refueling with US Navy tanker USNS Yukon in Northern Arabian Sea. It was done under the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA). Watch