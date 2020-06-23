Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times: Centre plans to export five million PPEs a month and all the latest news

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 09:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Posted by: Shankhyaneel Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Workers stitch personal protective equipment (PPE) suits at a manufacturing unit in Patna. (Photo by A P Dube/Hindustan Times)

Covid-19 outbreak: Export of 5 million PPE suits a month on cards

The Centre is likely to allow the export of nearly five million personal protective equipment (PPE) suits a month, officials aware of the matter said, as India moves from not making enough suits to making more than it needs, and global demand remains strong. Read more here.

Apple WWDC 2020: The 14 important things that were announced

Apple’s keynote address led by CEO Tim Cook kicked off the first ever virtual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2020). The announcements covered a whole bunch of software updates that are coming to the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, Apple TV etc. Read more here.

‘We only talk about Ganguly, Dhoni, Kohli’: Gambhir says Dravid does not get enough credit for captaincy



Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Kapil Dev, Sourav Ganguly, and now Virat Kohli are some of the names that come to mind whenever someone discusses the greatest Indian captains. But for former India opener Gautam Gambhir, a name that misses the discussion is that of Rahul Dravid. Read more here.



Deepika Padukone scolds paparazzi for posting, monetising videos of Sushant Singh Rajput without ‘family’s consent’

Deepika recently commented on a post by a Bollywood paparazzi account on Instagram which showed Sushant’s body being taken from the hospital to the crematorium.

‘Ban Chinese companies from India’s 5G trial’: Former envoy to China

‘Don’t allow Chinese companies in 5G trials in India’, says former Indian ambassador to China Gautam Bambawale in an exclusive conversation with Hindustan Times’ Aditi Prasad. Watch.

WFH in summer: Comfy shorts, frappés, finding cool corners

Work ain’t easy in this scorching heat, and more so when it’s work from home. From switching different ACs turn by turn to sipping cool drinks, denizens share all that they are doing to beat the heat while being productive. Read more here.

