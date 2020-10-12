News updates from Hindustan Times: Centre preparing to raise targets under MGNREGS and all the latest news

Eight big states including the most populous, Uttar Pradesh, have requested the Centre for more MGNREGS work allocation. (HT file photo)



Centre plans to increase MGNREGS targets again

As India stares at its worst recession ever in the current financial year, the Centre is preparing to raise the targets under its flagship rural jobs programme, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS), which has enrolled one in every five Indians. Read more

TMC legislator’s ‘nepotism’ comment puts party in BJP’s line of fire

The ruling Trinamool Congress in Bengal found itself in the BJP’s crosshairs on Sunday after a video clip of part of a speech by one of its legislators in north Bengal asking the party’s panchayat leaders to stay away from nepotism till the assembly polls in 2021 went viral. Read more

QIA in advanced talks to invest in Mumbai airport

Adani Airport Holdings Ltd is in advanced talks with Qatar Investment Authority (QIA) to sell a minority stake in Mumbai International Airport Ltd that it acquired last month, two people aware of the matter said. Adani Airport, a unit of Adani Enterprises Ltd, is looking to raise $750 million from the stake sale, the first of the two people said. Read more

Domestic workers face Covid test, interviews as they return to work

Sampati Bala was a bundle of nerves when she recently appeared for a Zoom interview before her prospective employers in Gurugram. She was looking to work as a live-in nanny; most questions she faced were about her medical history: did she or anyone in her family have fever recently? Read more

Former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari hospitalised after feeling unwell, says party

Former Pakistan president and Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairperson Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to a hospital, after he felt unwell on Sunday, according to a statement by the party. “Doctors are conducting his medical check-up and necessary medical tests,” PPP said in its statement that was tweeted. Read more

20 hospitalised as Azerbaijan accuses Armenia of rocket attack in its second-largest city

An emergency hospital of Azerbaijan’s second-largest city of Ganja has admitted 20 people with injuries from a Sunday rocket attack, chief physician Gafar Ibragimov told Sputnik. In the early hours of Sunday, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry claimed that an Armenian rocket had hit a residential area in Ganja. Read more

Inside Amitabh Bachchan’s 78th birthday party: Aishwarya Rai decks up in white, Aaradhya gives dearest dadaji a hug

Amitabh Bachchan turned 78 on Sunday and daughter-in-law and actor Aishwarya Rai has now shared adorable pictures from the celebrations. It seems the entire Bachchan family dressed in white for the at-home celebrations. Read more

IPL 2020: ‘Virat Kohli is a genius,’ Chris Morris hails RCB captain

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Chris Morris heaped praise on RCB captain Virat Kohli and termed him a ‘genius’ after his unbeaten 90-run innings- the highest score by any captain against CSK - led RCB to a 37-run win over CSK in an IPL 2020 match. Read more

Woman tweets her wish to open a bookstore in 2016, fulfils it in 2020

If you have been around the Internet recently, then chances are you’ve seen the ‘How it started vs how it’s going’ trend. This is a trend where people compare a particular incident in their life to show how it all began and how things are currently. Read more

Watch| IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets to take top spot

Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav scored their respective half-century to help Mumbai Indians secure a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Watch Here