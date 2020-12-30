News updates from Hindustan Times: Centre proposes committee to review farm laws, rules out repeal and all the latest news

Farmers leaders during a meeting with Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar (unseen) and Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal (unseen) over the new farm laws, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. (PTI)

Here are today's top news, analysis, and opinion.

Centre proposes committee to review farm laws, rules out repeal

Three Union ministers holding their sixth round of talks with protesting farm leaders on Wednesday rejected the demand to repeal the three agricultural laws cultivators say will hurt their livelihoods. The Centre, however, proposed to set up a committee to examine the new farm laws.

Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal join farmer leaders during lunch at Vigyan Bhawan, share langar food

During all past meetings between the leaders of the agitating farmers’ groups and the Centre, farmers brought their food cooked at langars set up at various protest sites, including Singhu border. It became a statement on part of the farmers that they rejected the hospitality of the government.

Under the shadow of Covid-19, Uttarakhand preps for New Year celebrations

The Dehradun district administration in Uttarakhand has relaxed guidelines for celebrations in hotels and restaurants, particularly for tourists who have booked themselves to celebrate the New Year.

“Celebrations in a simple manner following all Covid-19 protocols and social distancing will be allowed in only those hotels and restaurants where tourists have already made bookings for the New Year 2021. However, dancing using a DJ is strictly prohibited,” said an order issued Tuesday evening by Ashish Srivastava, district magistrate of Dehradun.

Latest scientific techniques used in Sushant Singh Rajput death probe, says CBI

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday said its probe into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is going on and all aspects of the case is being thoroughly probed. The statement comes after BJP MP Subramanian Swamy wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding the probe. Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh too recently raised questions over CBI’s long probe into the case.

Super Man or Iron Man? Flying human-like figure spotted over California coast, netizens have mixed reactions

In a bizarre incident over the coast of California, a flying human-figure was captured on camera. You may have seen such stuff in science-fiction movies or a classic superhero action film, but you will be thoroughly surprised at the unexpected object zooming across the sea. Shared on Instagram, the video has been captured by a flight instructor of the Sling Pilot Academy. The clip has grabbed the attention of netizens and sparked mixed reactions.

‘Pakistan has indulged in nefarious acts since it was formed’: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has warned Pakistan over its nefarious activities. Rajnath said that Pakistan has always been involved in provocative acts at the border since it was formed. He said that India is a peace loving country but said they we will not spare those who provoke us. Rajnath Singh also said that Pakistan continues to violate the ceasefire and Indian forces will continue to respond in equal measure. The defence minister also said that India has shown that we are capable of eliminating terrorists not just in the country but across the border as well. Watch the full video for all the details.