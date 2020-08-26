News updates from Hindustan Times: Chattisgarh, Odisha likely to receive heavy rainfall, Orange warning issued for Delhi and all the latest news

The monsoon trough (line of low pressure) is active and is very likely to remain active during next 2-3 days. (AP file photo)

Orange warning for Delhi; Odisha, Chhattisgarh on alert for extremely heavy rain

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Delhi has issued an orange warning for Delhi today. An orange warning implies that disaster management authorities should be prepared to avert any rain related disasters or flooding. Read more

Yogi Adityanath says UP has reduced vector-borne diseases mortality rate by 95% since 2016

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Tuesday night that better inter-department coordination would make the state health mission more successful. He said an example to prove this was the effectiveness of the state in controlling vector-borne diseases through well-coordinated efforts among various departments. Read more

Battle shifting as Covid-19 threat stalks rural India

More than half of all Covid-19 cases recorded in August came from 584 districts that are classified as “mostly rural” or “entirely rural”, reflecting the spread of the coronavirus disease from the large urban centres into the Indian hinterland where health care challenges, from testing to treatment, are much more significant. Read more

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire found guilty of assault

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire was found guilty of assault at a trial on Tuesday and handed a 21-month suspended sentence following his arrest after a brawl last week on the island of Mykonos, court officials in Greece said. Read more

China protests US spy plane watching live fire military drills

China has lodged “stern representations” with the United States, accusing it of sending a US U-2 reconnaissance plane into a no-fly zone over Chinese live-fire military drills on Tuesday, further ratcheting up tensions between Beijing and Washington. Read more

Women’s Equality Day 2020: History, significance and all you need to know

The Nineteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution was adopted, giving women the right to vote on this day in 1920. Amendment XIX prohibits any US state and the federal government from denying the right to vote to any American citizens on the basis of sex. Read more

Google’s mask song is catchy and creative. Heard it yet?

Masks are a necessity of the current times and wearing this safety equipment whenever one is going out is something everyone should follow. Time and again, various posts on social media remind people to wear masks whenever one is going out. Read more

