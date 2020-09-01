News updates from Hindustan Times: China in 70 years has not occupied an inch of foreign land, says Beijing and all the latest news

An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar, India. (AP)

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion at this hour.

China in 70 years has not occupied an inch of foreign land: Beijing

Beijing on Tuesday again blamed India for the latest bout of tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh, saying China has never occupied an inch of territory belonging to another country and New Delhi should take its concerns seriously and contribute to peace and tranquillity at the border.

The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis | Analysis

President Xi Jinping launched ‘Operation Clean Plate’ last fortnight to prepare China for a potential food crisis, contributed in part by the diplomatic muscle-flexing he has pursued abroad to bolster his standing at home. But Beijing’s aggressive manoeuvres in Ladakh, the South China Sea and beyond - seen to have been prompted by a design to divert attention from domestic troubles - have cratered China’s relations with its neighbours and soured relations with its three important food suppliers - the United States, Canada and Australia.

Nation bids tearful adieu to Pranab Mukherjee

Former President and Bharat Ratna Pranab Mukherjee’s last rites were performed with full military honour at the Lodhi Road crematorium in south Delhi on Tuesday amid strict adherence to social distancing norms because of the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak that forced a limited presence of family and his friends.

India China border row: Situation critical in Ladakh after PLA aggression in Chushul

The situation in East Ladakh continues to remain tense with the Indian Army matching the heavy weapon posturing of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) on Monday after pre-empting China from moving into the dominating heights south of Pangong Tso on August 29-30 night, people familiar with the development said.

JEE Mains 2020: What students across India said after the exams

JEE Mains 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 commenced on Tuesday, September 1 at 489 Centres across the country for B.Arch. and B.Planning aspirants. The B.Tech./B.E Joint Entrance Examination JEE(Main) will be conducted from September 2 to 6 at 605 Centres across India.

Honda announces realigned variant line-up of fourth-generation City

Honda Cars India on Tuesday announced the two variants - SV MT Petrol and V MT Petrol - that the fourth-generation City will continue to be sold in. The car will be available alongside the latest fifth-generation City that was launched earlier this year.

Watch: After provoking at LAC, now China accuses India of violating consensus

After trying to change the status quo in the southern bank of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, now the Chinese embassy in India has accused the Indian Army of violating the consensus reached during the talks between two sides. Responding to a media query by the Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India, Counselor Ji Rong said that India troops illegally trespassed the Line of Actual Control and conducted violations which stirred tension in the border areas.

National Nutrition Week 2020: Different diets and how they facilitate your nutritional intake

The first week of September marks the National Nutrition Week in India. It is an annual event which was launched by the Ministry of Women and Child Development’s Food and Nutrition Board in 1982.

