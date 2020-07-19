News updates from Hindustan Times: China may be heading towards a second Covid-19 outbreak and all the latest news

Fears of second wave of Covid-19 outbreak loom large in Chinese province Xinjiang

While the coronavirus epidemic is wreaking havoc across the world with over 14 million people infected worldwide, the original epicentre China may be heading toward a second wave of outbreak. Fears of an outbreak loom in China's Xinjiang province which has now moved on offer free coronavirus tests.

BSF recovers 64 kg of heroin floated from Pakistan in Ravi river

The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered 60 packets of heroin, weighing a total of 64.3kg, from the border outpost at Nangli Ghat near Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur district of Punjab on Sunday. BSF deputy inspector general (DIG) and public relations officer BS Rawat said the heroin was being smuggled into India from Pakistan through the Ravi river.

Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin’s clinical trial to start in AIIMS Delhi from Monday. Here’s how you can help

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi will start enrolling healthy individuals from Monday for conducting the human clinical trial of Covaxin, the indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine candidate. This comes after AIIMS's Ethics Committee gave its nod for a human clinical trial of Covaxin on Saturday.

China raises flood alert levels along Huai River

China on Sunday raised the flood alert level in the Huai River region in the country's east to Level II from Level III, the second highest on its four-tier scale, after days of torrential downpours and amid expectations of further heavy rainfall.

UFC Fight Island 3: Figueiredo finally lands the ‘killer’ choke

UFC Fight Island held its third event in Abu Dhabi with two elite fighters competing for a title in the main event. Joseph Benavidez was looking to finally claiming the UFC Flyweight Championship after several missed chances in the past.

Deepika Padukone, Prabhas team up for Mahanati director’s pan-India sci-fi film

Deepika Padukone has been signed as the leading lady opposite Prabhas in Mahanati director Nag Ashwin's upcoming pan-Indian multilingual science-fiction project. In February, the project was officially announced via a special video which was released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Films.

New Android malware BlackRock and the damage it can cause: 5 things to know

We have told you about BlackRock, the new Android malware that can steal data from at least 337 Android apps. This malware was spotted in May this year for the first time and its list of potential targets includes popular apps like Snapchat, Gmail, Uber etc.

Transforming troll spewings into posters, songs, art

Internet comments are a world unto themselves. No opinion is too ignorant to air, no input too trivial to share. Readers respond to pasta-sauce recipes with tales of infidelity. Heavy-metal videos get hate for being both too loud and not loud enough.

Rhino resting on highway returns to Kaziranga National Park in Assam. Watch

A video of a rhino resting on a highway as cars pass went all sorts of viral yesterday. Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve took to Twitter to inform that the animal had strayed away from the park and was seen resting on the side of the road.

Watch| Ram Mandir: PM Modi invited to lay foundation stone in Ayodhya, 2 dates chosen