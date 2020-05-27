News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘China’s way to create distraction’, says Union minister on LAC tension in Ladakh and all the latest news

In this May 5, 2013 photo, Chinese troops in Ladakh hold a banner that asked Indian troops to move back.(AP Photo)

‘China’s way to create distraction’: Union minister on LAC tension in Ladakh

Union minister VK Singh has said that China is trying to distract the world’s attention by increasing activity on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Read more.

Rahul Gandhi speaks with Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, assures support

A day after his comment led to speculations that all was not well within Maharashtra’s ruling coalition, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi spoke with chief minister Uddhav Thackeray over the phone on Wednesday morning. Read more.

Your career will be over: Curtly Ambrose recalls when he threatened to ‘knock out’ Steve Waugh

West Indies legend Sir Curtly Ambrose recalled the time when he got into a heated argument with former Australia captain Steve Waugh during a Test match in Trinidad in 1995. Ambrose, who picked up 405 wickets in 98 Tests, was known for his quiet demeanour on the pitch. Read more.

Virat Kohli aces 180-degree landings in first attempt, Arjun Kapoor hilariously trolls him. Watch video

Cricketer Virat Kohli shared a new workout video on his Instagram account, in which he is seen nailing 180-degree landings in his very first attempt. “My first shot at 180 landings. Top exercise,” he captioned the clip, which has already garnered more than 4 million views. Read more.

iPhone 11 beats iPhone XR to become the most popular smartphone globally

Apple’s iPhone 11 turned out to be the most popular smartphone model in Q1, 2020 based on data by Omdia. iPhone XR which had been the most popular iPhone so far has now passed the throne to iPhone 11. Read more.

Menstrual Hygiene Day 2020: To attain menstrual health, we require community involvement

Menstruation is a normal biological process, which is the key in maintaining the reproductive well being of a woman.Myths and taboos in the society have resulted in a high level of secrecy about the basic menstruation facts -- leading to shame and exclusion for women and girls. Read more.

Alligators engage in fight on golf course, fascinating video captured. Don’t forget to turn the sound on

A video of two alligators engaged in an epic fight is fascinating, intriguing, and scary – all in equal parts. Captured at the Hilton Head Lakes golf course in Hardeeville, South Carolina, the video of these unwanted guests was shared on Facebook and it has now left people with varied thoughts. Read more.

TISS takes Masters programme process online

The Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai, has restructured its admission process for Masters programmes doing away with any physical visits by candidates to the campus. Read more.