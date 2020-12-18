News updates from Hindustan Times: Chinese firm behind Hambantota port project gets first contract in Sri Lanka’s Port City and all the latest news

Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said attracting foreign direct investment is a priority of his government. (Reuters file photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 5pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Chinese firm behind Hambantota port project gets first contract in Sri Lanka’s Port City

One of China’s largest state-run firms that was behind the controversial Hambantota port project has bagged the first contract in Sri Lanka’s planned $13-billion Port City. Read more

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat tests positive for Covid-19

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday and isolated himself at his residence. Read more

‘No coercive steps against BJP leaders’: SC notice to Bengal govt, police

The Supreme Court on Friday protected BJP leaders Arjun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Pawan Singh, Mukul Roy and Saurav Singh from any coercive steps to be taken by the West Bengal Police in FIRs registered against them which are pending investigation. Read more

UP’s anti-conversion law premised on overturned court verdict, hears HC

The Allahabad high court on Friday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file a counter-affidavit to a public interest litigation (PIL) challenging the constitutional validity of the new ordinance against forced and dishonest religious conversions that some right-wingers term as ‘Love Jihad’. Read more

India vs Australia 1st Test, Day 2: McGrath unhappy with Australia’s defensive batting

Glenn McGrath was part of an Australian team that has gone down in the history of Test cricket as the best ever. The team was full of attack minded batsmen who loved to put the opposition under pressure, whatever be the situation of the match. Read more

Neha Kakkar will be the most on-trend mommy-to-be, her latest picture proves

Singer Neha Kakkar recently took to her Instagram account to share an image of herself flaunting a baby bump with husband Rohanpreet Singh. Read more

Barack Obama shares his annual list of favourite books. How many have you read?

Former US President Obama recently took to Twitter to share a post involving books. His tweet has now captured people’s interest and sparked an online chatter. Read more

The Mandalorian season 2 review: Sensational Star Wars show is appointment TV at its finest

When he isn’t hunched over a kitchen counter with Roy Choi, geeking out about sourdough starter, Jon Favreau is spearheading $200 million productions for the biggest movie studio in the world. Read more

Watch: SC issues show-cause notices to Kunal Kamra, cartoonist Rachita Taneja