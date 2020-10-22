News updates from Hindustan Times: Chirag Paswan’s fresh swipe at Nitish Kumar has cautionary note for PM Modi and all the latest news

LJP President Chirag Paswan addressing media after launched his party's vision document for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, at LJP Headquarters, in Patna, Bihar, India, on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. (Parwaz Khan / Hindustan Times)

Chirag Paswan’s fresh swipe at Nitish Kumar has cautionary note for PM Modi

Alluding to the volte-face by chief minister Nitish Kumar in the past, Lok Janshakti Party chief Chirag Paswan on Thursday sounded a word of caution to the electorate and also sent out a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose party is fighting the election in alliance with the JD(U). Read more

Onion prices continue to remain high at Rs 80-120 per kg across states

Onion prices ranged between Rs 80 to Rs 120 per kg in the retail markets in different cities, upsetting the household grocery budgets that are witnessing a constraint due to higher vegetable prices in the past one month. Read more

Bihar poll temperature set to rise further with Modi, Rahul campaigning Friday

The political temperature in Bihar is set to go up substantially as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi take a direct plunge in electioneering Friday, addressing a series of rallies for their respective alliances in the state. Read more

Assam-Mizoram border issue: Trucks resume movement after 4 days

A day after Assam and Mizoram agreed to restore peace and normalcy on the interstate boundary following a clash, movement of trucks carrying essential items has resumed after four days, officials of the two states said on Thursday. Read more

Pakistan continues to provide safe havens to terrorist entities, says India

Even as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) assesses Islamabad’s compliance with a counter-terror financing action plan, India on Thursday accused Pakistan of continuing to shelter terror groups and failing to act against UN-designated terrorists such as Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar and Dawood Ibrahim. Read more

Coronavirus pandemic: Doctors in Delhi see jump in breathing issues amid Covid-19, pollution

Top doctors in New Delhi are reporting a jump in respiratory problems among its residents, coinciding with the onset of peak pollution season in India’s capital and raising concerns about complications for Covid-19 patients. Read more

Coca-Cola results beat as sales improve from Covid pandemic lows

Coca-Cola Co beat revenue and profit expectations on Thursday as strong “at-home” sales helped the world’s largest soda maker bounce back from a shattering second quarter, sending its shares up 2% before the bell. Read more

‘Cricket and…,’ Twitter India asks for three-word love stories. People reply and how!

If you have been around the Internet for long, you may have seen posts which ask people to create a love story using minimum words. Twitter India has now joined the trend with their latest tweet and it has prompted people to share some rather interesting replies. Read more

Human rights group says Lebanon probe into Beirut port blast flawed

A leading international human rights group on Thursday said a Lebanon-led probe into the devastating port explosion in Beirut this summer has been marred by political meddling and lack of judicial independence, resulting in failure to yield credible results two months later. Read more

On the Rocks movie review: Even a smooth Bill Murray can’t save Sofia Coppola’s average Apple comedy

On the Rocks, the new Sofia Coppola movie out on Apple TV+, feels like something she hastily wrote on a napkin once, and then promptly forgot about it. Why she decided to invest time and energy on the idea, perhaps unearthed during spring cleaning, is what we must get to the bottom of. Read more

Alaya F’s Rs 2.3 lakh dance class outfit includes stunning Louis Vuitton bag, Gucci sneakers

Alaya F is easily one of the most sought after millennial actors and the 22-year-old debutante has been making the most of the coronavirus lockdown and posting about her diet, fitness routine, make-up tutorials and more. The Jawaani Jaanemann actor recently stepped out to attend dance classes at her Andheri studio in Mumbai and nailed her usual casual, sporty style. Read more

#BoycottErosNow trends after pervy Navratri posts; when naughty turns raunchy

Eros Now has stirred a massive controversy with raunchy social media posts around the Hindu festival of Navratri. The posts, which have now been taken down, have created a massive furore on social media with #BoycottErosNow becoming one of the top Twitter trends. Eros Now has now issued an apology and said that they did not intend to hurt anyone’s emotions. Watch Here