News updates from Hindustan Times: Coal block auctions to make India self-reliant in energy sector, says Amit Shah and all the latest news

Home Minister Amit Shah also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and mines and coal minister Pralhad Joshi for the marquee decision and said it will bring transparency in the process of coal block allocations. (PTI Photo)

Coal block auctions to generate 2.8 lakh jobs and revenue windfall: Amit Shah

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday hailed the launch of the auction process for commercial mining of 41 coal mines as historic and said it will not only make India self-reliant in the energy sector but will also create lakhs of jobs and massive revenue for states by attracting huge capital investments.

Mumbai witnesses its first intense showers, 4 days after onset of monsoon

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) received intermittent spells of intense showers through Thursday morning -- four days after the onset of the south-west monsoon in the city and its suburbs.

Mumbai: 36-year-old tailor injured after a man with criminal history opens fire

A tailor (36) was shot at twice by a man (35) with criminal antecedents at Amir Baug area in Mumbai's Kurla (East) early on Thursday morning. The tailor, identified as Sadiq Khan, suffered two bullet injuries and is undergoing treatment at Sion Hospital.

Covid-19 patients without disease symptoms may have weaker immune response: Study

Covid-19 patients who do not show any symptoms of the disease may have a weaker immune response to the virus, according to a new study which highlights the risks of using 'immunity passports' to certify that a person has recovered from Covid-19, and is fit for travel and work.

‘Complex challenge’: Mallorca CEO responds after pitch invader clicks selfie with Lionel Messi

Even as the Spanish league, LaLiga, restarted after the forced break due to the coronavirus pandemic, a controversy broke out over a pitch invader interrupted the clash between FC Barcelona and RCD Mallorca.

Your Honor review: Jimmy Sheirgill puts family before principles in this gripping crime drama

Crime thrillers are keeping us entertained in this season of uncertainty as we lap up the dark, and often deranged, on OTT platforms.Before we are done applauding the engrossing and layered Paatal Lok, we have been served Your Honor on Sony Liv.

TSA dog hangs up his boots after 8 years. His last bag search was all kinds of awesome

A dog who spent eight years of service with the TSA got the sweetest surprise after his retirement. A video shared on Twitter shows how this special dog was celebrated for his service and it's beyond adorable.

Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty records her statement