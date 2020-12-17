News updates from Hindustan Times: Cold spell continues in Delhi and all the latest news

New Delhi, India - Dec. 16, 2020: People warm themselves around a bonfire on a cold winter morning at Ghazipur market, in New Delhi, India, on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Cold spell continues in Delhi, minimum temperature at 5.3°C

Delhi woke up to a chilly morning on Thursday with the minimum temperature dipping to 5.3 degrees Celsius, 3 degrees below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Mausam app. Read more

Delhi riots: Govt sanctions sedition charges against Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, others

The Delhi government on Wednesday gave its sanction to the police to charge 18 people accused in the Delhi riots case under sections of the Indian Penal Code that deal with sedition and criminal conspiracy. Read more

Odisha minor was sexually assaulted, SIT tells HC; BJP to walk for justice

The day Odisha unit of BJP announced a padyatra in all the 147 assembly constituencies of the state to demand justice for the family of the 5-year-old girl who was brutally murdered in July this year, a special investigation team (SIT) told the Orissa high court that the minor could have been sexually assaulted before being murdered. Read more

India wary of Kookaburra pink ball, Australian twilight

When the pink ball replaces red, some of cricket’s established theories change. Aware of the lifecycle of a red ball, why and when it seams and swings, cricketers need to change approach when the ball is pink and play begins in the afternoon. Read more

Diljit Dosanjh shuts down Kangana Ranaut’s rhetoric again, says ‘I don’t owe you any explanation, you’re obsessed with me’

Kangana Ranaut and Diljit Dosanjh’s Twitter feud reignited on Wednesday, when Kangana suggested that Diljit had ‘disappeared’ from the scene, after raising his voice in support of protesting farmers. Read more

Indian professionals optimistic about 2021, 40% expect increase in new jobs: LinkedIn

LinkedIn has released its year-end report highlighting the key trends of 2020 among working professionals, and predictions for the coming year. 2020 was a year of uncertainty but Indian working professionals share an optimistic view for 2021. Read more

Raaga meets a cappella: This melodious rendition of Albela Sajan may mesmerize you

The pandemic-induced lockdown situation may have brought many things to a halt, but it surely couldn’t halt artists from creating something unique. This video of a classical a cappella rendition of a popular bandish is a perfect example of that. Watch