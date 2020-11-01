News updates from Hindustan Times: Congress attacks govt on women’s safety in UP, Bihar and all the latest news

Comparing crime rates of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar with that of Punjab, the Congress said, “When a government is run by leaders that respect women, it shows.” (ANI file photo)

‘When government is run by leaders that respect women, it shows,’ Congress takes swipe at UP, Bihar

Mocking BJP-JD(U)’s ‘beti bachao’ slogan, the Congress on Sunday accused the coalition of offering election tickets to those who abuse women, raising question over its women empowerment plank. “Crime against women in Bihar is increasing. The government only male tall claims of making Bihar self-reliant. But they never created any opportunity for women employment in the state,” the Congress tweeted from its official handle. Read more

Army Chief Naravane’s Nepal visit to break ice, Oli wants Pancheshwar project revived

The results of 45 days of discreet back channel diplomacy with Kathmandu will be put to test this week when Indian Army Chief General M.M. Naravane calls upon Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli and formally buries the orchestrated controversy over road construction via Lipulekh for pilgrimage to Mansarovar in Tibet. Read more

Pune receives decade’s highest rainfall in Oct 2020

Pune has received the highest rainfall of the decade in October 2020. The city registered a record 312.4mm rainfall last month, according to the data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Read more

‘Not my last game in yellow’: MS Dhoni assures he will be back to play for CSK in IPL

“Could this be your last game in yellow?,” commentator Danny Morrison asked Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni at the toss. CSK are facing Kings XI Punjab in their final game of the ongoing season of Indian Premier League 2020 in Abu Dhabi, and fans are excited to see what will be Dhoni’s last appearance in IPL 2020. Read more

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana recreates Ariana Grande’s look from new album for Halloween. See pic

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, a huge Ariana Grande fan, Suhana Khan has reacted the pop singer’s look for Halloween this year. On Saturday, Suhana took to Instagram stories to share a picture of herself dressed as the Grammy-winning singer. Read more

Urban Cruiser bolsters Toyota performance in October, best month since lockdown

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Sunday announced it had sold 12,373 units in the month of October, continuing the recovery process since the first phase of national lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic was announced back in March. Read more

Happy birthday, Ishaan Khatter: 5 times the ‘Suitable Boy’ gave us fitness goals

Bollywood’s chocolatey boy just turned 25 years old this Sunday and while we can’t help but marvel at his stellar acting skills in the recently released BBC series, A Suitable Boy, Ishaan Khatter has left no stone unturned to give fitness enthusiasts a run for their money. Read more

6-year-old boy raps about what you can be when you grow up, Michelle Obama shares motivational clip

“What do you want to be when you’re older?” is a question many of us may remember being asked as a kid. Now, a young boy from the United States, named Sam, has come up with a seemingly perfect reply for the inquiry. The message Sam and his dad Bobby White’s rap conveys is that you can indeed be anything you dream of. Read more

Bihar polls | ‘Double engine NDA govt pitted against oppn’s 2 Yuvaraj’: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a veiled attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav. Slamming the Mahagathbandhan leadership in the state, PM Modi said that the two ‘Yuvaraj’ are busy fighting to save their throne. The Prime Minister was addressing a rally in poll-bound Bihar’s Chhapra. Watch Here