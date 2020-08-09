News updates from Hindustan Times: Congress needs to find new chief to arrest perception of being rudderless, says Shashi Tharoor and all the latest news

Congress needs to find new chief to arrest perception of being rudderless, says Shashi Tharoor

Senior Congress leader from Kerala Shashi Tharoor has said that the party needs to find a new full-term president to counter the perception that it is “rudderless”. He also said that it is unfair to be expecting Sonia Gandhi to carry interim chief’s burden indefinitely. Read more.

FIR lodged against MP Congress working president Jitu Patwari for tweet on PM

Police in Indore lodged an FIR against state Congress working president and MLA Jitu Patwari on Sunday for his alleged undignified remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and for tampering with his photo in his social media post on Saturday, said police. Read more.

Amit Shah works from hospital, to be tested for Covid-19 in next 2 days

Although singer turned politician Manoj Tiwari shot off his mouth on Union home minister Amit Shah’s health condition, the BJP leader is expected to be tested for coronavirus in the next two days. Read more.

Ian Bishop names two batsmen who remind him of Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar is widely regarded the best batsmen to have played the game. He holds a plethora of records including the most centuries and runs in international cricket. Some of the records may never be broken in the future with the scale of task incredibly high. Cricket fans still remember the sight of Tendulkar hitting straight drives and leg glances to fast bowlers. Read more.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law dismisses ‘toxic Bihari families’ comment: ‘This FIR is anti-Rhea, not anti-women’

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law, Vishal Kirti, has slammed a recent news article that called out ‘toxic Bihari families’ for putting undue pressure on their male children. Vishal said he is responding to the article as it affected not only his ‘loved ones but people from Bihar in general’. Read more.

Indian Air Force tweets video of ‘Akashganga’ skydiving team, it’s amazing. Seen the clip yet?

A video shared on the official Twitter account of the Indian Air Force showing the ‘Akashganga’ skydiving team is something you definitely cannot miss. Chances are the video will leave you in awe. Read more.

Alkazi: A guiding light of theatre in India

We know Ebrahim Alkazi as the man who headed the National School of Drama for 15 epoch-making years, teaching the likes of Naseeruddin Shah, Om Puri and Rohini Hattangadi; who brought modern Western classics to the Indian stage and professionalised theatre; who established the Art Heritage gallery with wife Roshen in New Delhi; and who left behind a trove of art, photography and books, now looked after by the Alkazi Foundation for the Arts. Read more.

Latest Windows bug could let hackers hijack your printer, and there’s no fix for now

Your connected printer is at risk, you don’t know it and there’s no fix for it. All these have been confirmed in a report by the Bleeping Computer website. The report, citing researchers, states that there is a security flaw in Windows that can let hackers take control of a private network and hijack connected printer devices. The bug is said to be in regards with Windows Print Spooler. The service basically manages the printing process. Read more.