News updates from Hindustan Times: Congress to start ‘enduring plan’ in Rajasthan to address dissatisfaction among MLAs and all the latest news

Rajasthan can have a maximum of 30 ministers. At present, there are 22, including the chief minister. (ANI Photo)

In Rajasthan, Congress’ ‘enduring plan’ to address discontent among MLAs

After overcoming the recent political crisis in Rajasthan, the state Congress has started working on an “enduring plan” to address dissatisfaction among MLAs and other party leaders. The party is planning to ensure maximum participation of MLAs, senior leaders and workers in the government and organisation. Read more

Number of recovered Covid-19 patients is 3.5 times more than active cases: Health Ministry

Health Ministry on Thursday addressed a press briefing on the Covid-19 situation in the country and said the number of recovered cases is more than 29.70 lakh, which is 3.5 times more than active cases. Read more

Staff shortage, poor coordination: Pune’s jumbo Covid facility invites patients’ wrath

If 42-year-old journalist Pandurang Raykar’s death highlighted lack of coordination on part of administration, it also underlined inconvenience being faced by patients in delayed treatment, no response from centre and poor food. Read more

Kenosha unrest: Joe Biden to test his promise to unify the nation

Campaigning for more than a year as a calming, unifying figure, Joe Biden and his core pitch for the presidency face the most intense test yet when he travels to Kenosha, Wisconsin, a city wrenched by police and protest violence that makes it a microcosm of the nation’s election-year reckoning with systemic racism. Read more

Hilary Swank interview: Oscar-winner on being inspired by Kalpana Chawla to play astronaut in Netflix’s Away

Oscar-winning actor Hilary Swank said that Kalpana Chawla was among the many real-life icons who inspired her to play astronaut Emma Green in the Netflix space drama Away. Chawla was the first woman of Indian origin to go to space. She died in 2003, in the Space Shuttle Columbia disaster. Read more

Tata Motors, Hyundai to supply Nexon and Kona EVs for government use

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) on Thursday announced it had placed orders for 150 Nexon electric vehicles (EVs) from Tata Motors and another 100 Kona EVs from Hyundai for government use. EESL is a joint venture of PSUs under the Ministry of Power, Government of India. Read more

CEO Madhav Sheth on why Realme 7 smartphones launched six months after Realme 6 series in India

Realme has just introduced its Realme 7 and 7 Pro in India at ₹14,999 and ₹19,999 base price. And while these two are powerful enough to give a tough time to rivals in the same price segment, they also add to the vast lineup that Realme has been aggressively growing this year. Read more

Happy Birthday Sadhguru: Inspirational quotes on life, love and spirituality by Jaggi Vasudev

Sadhguru, born Jaggi Vasudev, is an Indian yogi and author. He is best known for his many books on yoga and spirituality, including Inner Engineering: A Yogi’s Guide to Joy, Pebbles Of Wisdom, Mystics Musings, and for his initiative, the Isha Foundation, which runs an ashram, yoga centre, among other efforts in spirituality, education and towards saving the environment. Read more

Watch: Nearly 200 Pakistanis return from India, were stuck due to Covid lockdown