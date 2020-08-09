News updates from Hindustan Times: ‘Conspiracy against Maharashtra’, says Sanjay Raut on Sushant Singh Rajput case going to CBI and all the latest news

Sections
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at this hour. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Aug 09, 2020 13:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput. (Pratham Gokhale / HT PHOTO)

‘Conspiracy against Maharashtra’: Sanjay Raut on Sushant Singh Rajput case going to CBI

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has slammed the Centre for handing over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He said that the decision has been taken for political gains and as part of pressure tactics. Read more

Singh’s ‘import embargo high sounding jargon’: Cong’s Chidambaram takes a jibe

The defence minister promised a “bang and ended with a whimper”, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said on Sunday after Rajnath Singh’s announced a ban on the import of 101 items. Read more

Vidya Balan says she was labelled ‘jinxed’ after her first film was shelved, was replaced in 7-8 projects



Actor Vidya Balan has said that after her debut film was shelved abruptly, she was labelled ‘jinxed’ and lost out on many of her future projects. Read more



Life Hacks by Charles Assisi: Winning the work-from-home war

As we continue to work from home with no foreseeable end in sight, more people are reporting feeling stressed and stretched. Read more

‘Such opportunities cannot be wasted’: Shahid Afridi, Michael Vaughan react to Pakistan’s loss to England in 1st Test

The first Test between England and Pakistan was a cliffhanger. There were moments where it looked like Pakistan had the upper hand, then it looked like England were cruising. Read more

Here’s a tiny Android-based PC that is as big as Amazon Fire TV Stick

While smartphones can be considered as one of the most powerful palm-sized computers at today’s date, the possibilities still remain endless and these could go more powerful and compact in future. T98 Mini PC seems to have been built on the same notion. Read more

‘I like messy beds’: Harsh Goenka shares small joys of life, prompts people to post the same

From smelling the pages of a new book to sleeping an extra hour on a Sunday, people may share various things when they’re asked about the small joys of life or the little things they like. Read more

