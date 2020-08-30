Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times: Controversy around Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine in Australia, some clerics raise concerns and all the latest news

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 13:00 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The first potential coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine developed in the southern hemisphere, called COVAX-19 and created by Adelaide company Vaxine Pty Ltd, is pictured at the Royal Adelaide Hospital in Adelaide, Australia on July 2, 2020. (via REUTERS)

Controversy around Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine in Australia, some clerics raise concerns

A controversial imam in Australia has asked Muslims not to get the vaccine for the coronavirus disease being developed by Oxford University. Sufyaan Khalifa claimed the vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca is ‘haram’ - meaning forbidden. Read more

Metro travel during Covid-19 pandemic: 10 things you should know

After five months, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will finally resume its service in the national capital from September 7. As per the Union ministry of home affairs in its guidelines for Unlock 4.0 issued on Saturday, the service will resume in a “graded manner.” Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Here are the 14 people facing probe



In the 78 days since Sushant Singh Rajput passed away (since June 14), the CBI has narrowed down its probe and is now focussing on 14 people. Read more



Haryana govt revokes order directing markets to be shut on Mondays, Tuesdays: Anil Vij

Haryana government revoked its August 28 order directing markets to be shut on Mondays and Tuesdays in view of coronavirus crisis, according to cabinet minister Anil Vij. Read more

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer on reports of her confessing to drugs chats: ‘We go by what CBI, ED, police or NCB officially says’

Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde dismissed anonymous reports which claimed that she confessed to having drugs-related chats. Read more

Covid-19 travelling rules: New dos and dont’s for flights and trains

Wherever you’re headed and whatever the reasons, it’s going to take longer and cost more. Airports are distanced and digital. Train bookings open a week in advance. And don’t forget to pack your own snacks. Read more

‘It takes time’: Smriti Irani’s latest Instagram post is all about motivation

Union Minister Smriti Irani often takes to Instagram to share witty or inspirational posts which are highly relatable. Her latest motivational post is no different and now it has left many impressed, including actor Neena Gupta. Read more

