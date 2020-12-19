News updates from Hindustan Times: Court seeks Rajasthan govt’s reply on work in jails given on caste lines and all the latest news

Court seeks Rajasthan govt’s reply on work in jails given on caste lines

Taking note of a report that prisons in Rajasthan were allocating work to inmates based on their castes, the Rajasthan High Court has sought the government’s response and called for a complete overhaul of the “archaic” rule book. Read more

12 nations reached out to India for Covid vaccine: NITI Aayog’s VK Paul

India has received requests for vaccines against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) from 12 countries, said NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul on Saturday during the meeting of the high-level group of ministers (GoM) on Covid-19. Read more

J-K Cricket Association money laundering case: ED attaches assets worth Rs 11.86 crore of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday attached assets worth Rs 11.86 crores of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in connection with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) money laundering case. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘People who want to relate this to comfort zone should get a reality check,’ Virat Kohli feels India’s performance ‘not alarming’

A dejected Virat Kohli admitted India’s batting performance on Day 3 of the Adelaide Test against Australia was by far the worst he has been part of it, but urged people not to make a ‘mountain out of a molehill’ as his team suffered a crushing eight-wicket defeat to Australia on Saturday. Read more

Smriti Irani shares selfie, Neena Gupta and Mouni Roy react

If you follow Smriti Irani on Instagram, you may be aware that she often shares snippets of her life on the platform. Read more

Kareena Kapoor reveals mom Babita sent her off to boarding school after she broke a lock, snuck out to meet a boy

Kareena Kapoor Khan said that she was put in a boarding school in Dehradun by her mother Babita Kapoor when she got a ‘bit too naughty and rebellious’. Read more

‘Even during pandemic, India got...’: PM Modi on foreign investors’ trust

Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually attended the ASSOCHAM Foundation Week 2020 on December 19. Read more