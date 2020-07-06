News updates from Hindustan Times: ’No need to panic’, says Delhi CM as Covid-19 cases cross 1 lakh mark and all the latest news

A girl rides a bicycle at Rajpath after rain showers in New Delhi, India, on Sunday. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

‘No need to panic’, says Kejriwal as Covid-19 cases in Delhi cross 1 lakh mark

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that though the number of coronavirus disease cases has crossed one lakh in the national capital, there is no need to panic. Read more

China pulls back troops in Galwan Valley by at least a km: Official

Six days after top Indian and Chinese military commanders agreed to work on an “expeditious, phased and step-wise de-escalation” of the ongoing border conflict “on priority,” the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has possibly moved back by 1 to 1.5 km from the friction site in Galwan Valley, people familiar with developments said on Monday. Read more

Rahul Dravid turned down opportunity to be India’s head coach: CoA chairman Vinod Rai

Vinod Rai, Chairman of the Committee of Administrators, has revealed that the panel approached Rahul Dravid for the post of the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team but the former batsman turned down the offer to give preference to his family. Read more

Netflix India asks tweeple to ‘caption this’ still from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Netizens hilariously comply

Many of you probably still remember some lines from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. From, “Pyar dosti hai” to the classic, “Kuch kuch hota hai Rahul, tum nahi samjhoge”. Read more

Happy birthday Ranveer Singh: Why he remains one of the most versatile actors of his generation

Exactly a year back, on Ranveer Singh’s 34th birthday on July 6, the first look of his upcoming Kabir Khan directorial, 83, had been unveiled. Read more

Covid-19: India ranks no. 3 in total cases after US and Brazil

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, after US and Brazil, India ranks no. 3 in total number of cases, improvement in the country’s daily tests, community spread begins in Assam and more. Read more

Happy Birthday Ranveer: Celebrating the best looks of the king of quirk fashion

To talk of eccentric fashion and not take Ranveer Singh’s name in the same breath might be nearly as good as making a huge folly. Read more