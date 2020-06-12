News updates from Hindustan Times: Covid-19 cases increasing rapidly in seven states and all the latest news

The government, however, said the virus infection has not entered the community transmission stage as the lockdown and containment measures prevented a rapid spread. (AP Photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Seven states see rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in 10 days

The coronavirus disease is spreading across the country at a rapid pace, but the situation is grim in Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh. According to Union health ministry, these states have seen a large number of Covid-19 cases in the last 10 days. Read more

CBI books PNB officials, private company employees over alleged loan fraud in Odisha

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday registered a case against four officials of the Punjab National Bank (PNB) as well as the employees of a private company in Odisha’s Bhubaneswar in an alleged case of loan fraud amounting to Rs 31.92 crore. Read more

Delhi high court stays investigation against Vinod Dua

The Delhi high court has stayed the probe in a case against journalist Vinod Dua while saying there was an unexplained delay of nearly three months in filing the complaint and lodging of the FIR. The case was filed by a Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader who alleged that Dua made defamatory statements conducive to public mischief on his YouTube show. Read more

Hong Kong’s anti-government protests complete one year

One year ago, a sea of humanity — a million people by some estimates — streamed through central Hong Kong on a steamy afternoon. It was the start of what would grow into the longest-lasting and most violent anti-government movement the city has seen since its return to China in 1997. Read more

‘Have been assured he operated from place of love’: Darren Sammy after conversation with ‘one of the players’

Former West Indies skipper Darren Sammy had revealed last week that he was subjected to racial comments while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL. Read more

Gulabo Sitabo movie review: Amitabh Bachchan, Ayushmann Khurrana give us one of the finest films of the year

Few actors can hold their own against Amitabh Bachchan when juxtaposed in the same frame. An Amitabh Bachchan with a protruding nose, a shaggy chihuahua of a beard and a constant crabby expression is still a force to reckon with, but Lucknow manages just fine. Read more

Sony reveals PS5 console design alongside a ‘Digital Edition’, new headphones, DualSense Charging Station, HD camera

The cat is finally out of the bag. After building months of hype for its next-gen gaming console, Sony at its all-digital June 11 event, took the wraps off its PlayStation 5 (PS5) design. The company had previously announced the specifications of the device and showed the DualSense controller. Read more

Summer simmer: Try these cool beverages to beat the heat, build immunity and more this season

As the outside temperatures soar higher with each passing day, it’s time we found ways to beat the heat with cool attires, a skin and hair care regime, diet choices and more, even as we continue to stay home amid the coronavirus-led lockdown and subsequent work from home needs. Read more

Watch| ‘India’s package as big as Pak GDP’: Modi govt counters Imran Khan’s ‘offer’