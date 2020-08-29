News updates from Hindustan Times: Covid-19 curve flattening in Dharavi while cases are doubling in Mahim and Dadar and all the latest news

For the past few days, Covid-19 cases in Dharavi are being reported in single digits daily, with a few exceptions. (ANI file photo)

Covid-19 curve flattening in Dharavi, rising in neighbouring Dadar and Mahim

While the Covid-19 curve has started to flatten in Dharavi, India’s largest slum cluster, the number of Covid-19 cases have doubled in neighbouring Mahim and Dadar areas in the last 40 to 60 days. Read more

Govt may ask BSNL to test domestic network for 4G

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is considering advising state-run Bharat Sanchar NIgam Ltd. (BSNL) to test a domestically consolidated end-to-end network for 4G services before selecting a telecom company to upgrade its network, HT has learnt. Read more

5 more die due to floods in Odisha, toll goes up to 12

Five more people died in Odisha on Friday, taking the death toll in the state ravaged by floods to 12. Two people have also been reported missing since August 25. Read more

Louisiana avoided Laura’s ‘wall of water’? Not so, says forecaster

The 20-foot high “unsurvivable” wall of water Hurricane Laura was forecast to send onto the Louisiana coast showed up despite widespread reports of a lower peak, authorities said on Friday, rejecting criticism that they had raised too much alarm. Read more

Invincible Ray Parlour says Lionel Messi would fit well in England

Saturday’s Community Shield tie between Premiership champions Liverpool and FA Cup winners Arsenal will be the bugle call for a season unusual in equal measure for closed-door games and the possibility of Lionel Messi playing in the Premier League. Read more

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman dies of colon cancer at 43

Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has died of colon cancer at 43, his family has said in a statement. The actor had been battling cancer for four years. Read more

Poco X3 camera, fast charging speed teased by company exec

Poco has confirmed that the Poco X3 smartphone will launch soon. Poco’s global spokesperson has been dropping hints and now details for the upcoming smartphone. The Poco X3’s camera and charging details have now been revealed. Read more

Preity Zinta is rightfully proud of her homegrown lemons in this cute Instagram video

Preity Zinta took to Instagram on August 28 to update netizens on her gardening adventures. The Bollywood actor appeared proud of her homegrown lemons and seeing them you may say rightfully so. Read more

Watch: J&K L-G Manoj Sinha takes stock of situation amid heavy rainfall