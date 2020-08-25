News updates from Hindustan Times: Covid-19 epicentre Wuhan opens colleges for first time since January and all the latest news

Universities, schools were shut indefinitely in Wuhan after the city was locked down on January 23 to contain the Covid-19 spread. (AFP photo)

Covid-19 epicentre Wuhan opens colleges for first time since January

Thousands of domestic university students are returning to Wuhan, China, where the Covid-19 pandemic originated, as campuses have been reopened there with strict social distancing norms in place around seven months after physical classes were suspended. Read more

Supreme Court reserves verdict on sentence against Prashant Bhushan over his tweets

Senior counsel Rajeev Dhavan appearing for Prashant Bhushan said that court should not punish Bhushan and make a martyr of him. He suggested that the court should close the case after issuing a general direction that Bar should be restrained while criticising the court. Read more

Interpol issues red notice against Nirav Modi’s wife on ED’s request in connection with money laundering case

The Interpol has issued a red notice against the wife of Nirav Modi, the prime accused in the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case. Read more

MS Dhoni was a hero for those who came from small towns like me: Kings XI Punjab captain lavishes praise on former India captain

MS Dhoni is a once in a generation cricketer. This is something which is known most by those who have had the experience of sharing the dressing room with the former India captain. Read more

‘Sands are shifting’: Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata shares pic of their twins with heartfelt note, Trishala Dutt sends her prayers

Sanjay Dutt’s wife Maanayata Dutt has shared a beautiful picture of their two children, twins Shahraan and Iqra, along with a heartfelt note. Sanjay was diagnosed with lung cancer this month and has been undergoing treatment in Mumbai for now. Read more

HP launches new ENVY and ZBook premium laptops: Prices, specs and more

HP has launched new laptops under its ‘Envy’ series in India including the new HP Envy 15, ENVY 13 and ENVY x360 13. These come in addition to HP ZBook Studio and ZBook Create laptop for developers and artists. The new, premium laptops are available at all HP World stores and online store.hp.com/in website. Read more

531 kms on single charge: Volkswagen ID.3 electric sets new range record

The new Volkswagen ID.3 has set its first range record in Switzerland. In a statement issued by the carmaker, the new electric car from the German carmaker’s stable covered a little more than 530 kilometres from Zwickau to Schaffhausen in Switzerland, on a single charge. Read more

Jennifer Lopez is launching her makeup and skincare brand, JLo Beauty

Actor and singer Jennifer Lopez dropped news for her fans and beauty lovers: her very own skincare and makeup line called JLo Beauty, is coming soon. Read more

Watch | Flash flood risk in Gujarat, NDRF rescues stranded people from affected areas

Parts of Gujarat have been reeling under heavy floods. An NDRF team rescued stranded people from flood-hit areas in Morbi. At least 30 people were evacuated from Morbi’s Chikhli village. The rescued people were later handed over to district administration. Rains have pounded several areas of Gujarat in the last few days. Watch the full video here