News updates from Hindustan Times: Covid-19 halts Delhi govt’s bus procurement project by a year all the latest news

Delhi government on July 11 last year announced its final procurement plan for 4,000 buses -- all of which should have arrived maximum by this month, according to the schedule shared by the authorities. (HT Photo )

Pandemic halts Delhi govt’s bus procurement project by a year

The Delhi government’s project to strengthen the Capital’s public transport system by adding a new bus fleet has been adversely affected by the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 as the procurement and arrival of more than 2,800 buses is set to be delayed by almost a year due to revenue shortfall and limitations in manufacturing, according to senior government officials. Read more

Man sent to Covid-19 quarantine allegedly commits suicide in Karnataka

A man, who had returned from Mumbai to his native place in Karnataka on Wednesday and was sent to quarantine, reportedly committed suicide. The police said that the man hanged himself on Thursday morning. Read more

Migrant worker on way home dies in bus in Odisha’s Jharsuguda; 40 others injured in accident

A 60-year-old migrant worker, who was returning home to Odisha’s Ganjam district from Gujarat in a bus, died while travelling and 40 others were injured in a separate incident in the state, officials said on Thursday. Read more

Calls for protest march in Hong Kong as China pushes new security laws

Hong Kong activists on Friday made online calls for a march against China’s plans to impose national security legislation on the semi-autonomous city which many fear could erode its freedoms and international standing as a global finance hub. Read more

Will the rich clubs get even richer when European football resumes?

Late last month, Manchester United chief executive Ed Woodward warned the club’s supporters that speculation around transfers running into hundreds of millions of pounds “seems to ignore the realities that face the sport.” Read more

Ghoomketu movie review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s creaky comedy shows signs of age

“Writing comedy is a serious business,” Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s whimsically named hero Ghoomketu tells us in the eponymous film. “Audience should laugh too.” The trouble with Ghoomketu is it never uses its own sage advice. Read more

An incredibly ‘lucky’ draw: Italian woman wins 1-million-euro Picasso

An Italian accountant whose son bought her the raffle ticket as a Christmas present won a Pablo Picasso oil painting valued at 1 million euros ($1.1 million) in a charity draw Wednesday. Claudia Borgogno summed up her amazement in one word: “Incredible.” Read more

Watch: ‘China hindering patrolling’: India slams Beijing after Ladakh, Sikkim fistfights