News updates from Hindustan Times: Covid-19 is the worst health and economic crisis in last 100 years, says RBI guv and all the latest news

The RBI Governor said that from February 2019 till the onset of Covid-19 in the country, the repo rate was cut on a cumulative basis by 135 basis points. (ANI file photo)

‘Covid-19 biggest test of robustness, resilience of our economic system’: RBI Governor

Covid-19 is the worst health and economic crisis in the last 100 years with unprecedented negative consequences for output, jobs and well being, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Saturday. “The pandemic has dented the existing world order, global value chains, labour and capital movements across the globe,” Das said while addressing the 7th SBI Banking and Economics Conclave via video conferencing. Read more

With one word, Rahul Gandhi questions govt’s claim on 750MW Rewa solar project

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday seemed to question the government over its claim that the 750 megawatt (MW) Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power project in Madhya Pradesh as Asia’s largest. Prime Minister Modi had on Friday dedicated the “game-changer” Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power Project, which the government has also said will reduce emission equivalent to approximately 15 lakh tonne of carbon dioxide every year, to the nation through video conferencing. Read more

Gujarat top 40,000 cases, Haryana nears 20,000-mark: Covid-19 state tally

India has been reporting over 20,000 fresh coronavirus cases on a daily basis for the past few weeks. As many as 27,114 new infections were reported in the last 24 hours taking the national tally to 820,916. India’s active Covid-19 cases stand at 283,407 as 515,385 have recovered from the disease and 22,123 have succumbed to death. Read more

Will develop oil industry despite US sanctions, says Iranian Oil Minister Zanganeh

Iran is determined to develop its oil industry in spite of US sanctions imposed on the country, Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said in a televised speech on Saturday.“We will not surrender under any circumstances ... We have to increase our capacity so that when necessary with full strength we can enter the market and revive our market share,” said Zanganeh. Read more

‘I didn’t expect it’: Sourav Ganguly recalls when MS Dhoni handed him captaincy during his farewell Test in 2008

India’s Test match against Australia in November 2008 at Nagpur was a momentous occasion for Indian cricket. It was the day when former skipper Sourav Ganguly made his final international appearance for India. Ganguly had announced before the match that it would be his final game for the country. Read more

Baby Tiger Shroff plays in Jackie’s arms, teen Hrithik Roshan tags along with dad in video from 90’s award ceremony. Watch

Before they were the star attractions of any awards show, Tiger Shroff and Hrithik Roshan tagged along with their parents to grand Bollywood events. A video from the 1990 Filmfare Awards ceremony shows baby Tiger and a teen Hrithik giving their dads company. Read more

From reducing dark circles to treating sunburns: Here’s how potatoes help in skincare

Potatoes are perhaps the most versatile of all the vegetables. They make for the best snacks individually and can add that extra deliciousness when paired with any other vegetable. Apart from its importance in the food industry, potato starch is also used as an adhesive and texture agent in pharmaceuticals, textile, wood and paper industries. Read more

Goose annoys baby elephant, the jumbo reacts. Netizens can’t stop laughing at the clip

Elephants happen to be one of the liveliest as well as playful creatures of the animal kingdom. Numerous instances of young elephants chasing other animals or just being goofy are available on the Internet to brighten up one’s day. Adding to that blissful collection is a clip of a hilarious fight between a young elephant and an extremely brave goose. Read more