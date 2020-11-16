News updates from Hindustan Times: Covid-19 spike in Delhi may hit Parliament’s Winter Session and all the latest news

The winter session would have been the second parliamentary session, after the monsoon session, to take place during the Covid-19 pandemic. (PTI)

Covid-19 spike in Capital may hit Winter Session

Rising cases of Covid-19 infections in the Capital might cast a shadow on the upcoming winter session of Parliament, said two functionaries with knowledge of the developments. There is a possibility that the session, which normally begins in November and ends in December, may get clubbed with the Budget session that usually begins in the last week of January. Read more

British PM Boris Johnson self-isolates after Covid-19 contact

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19, a fresh setback after infighting among his top advisers plunged Downing Street into chaos last week. Read more

SpaceX launches 4 astronauts to space, kicking off regular crew flights from the US

SpaceX launched four astronauts to the International Space Station on Sunday on the first full-fledged taxi flight for NASA by a private company. The Falcon rocket thundered into the night from Kennedy Space Center with three Americans and one Japanese, the second crew to be launched by SpaceX. Read more

Lewis Hamilton: Dreamer, chaser, believer

Car No.44 stopped in front of the board marked for the winner at parc ferme and the driver held his head. Lewis Hamilton lifted the helmet visor, wiped his moist eyes and climbed out of his black Mercedes to stand on it, soaking in the feeling as seven-time world champion. He had just equalled Michael Schumacher’s world record for most Formula 1 titles. Read more

Yay or nay? Diwali 2020 looks of Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, other divas in their 20s

Be it designer kurta sets or lehengas printed with kids’ drawings, the 20-something brigade of Bollywood, including actors Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Sanya Malhotra, Athiya Shetty and Sanjana Sanghi, went all out as they supported local brands yet killed Diwali 2020 fashion. Read more

This lego stop motion clip of making a pizza may make your mouth water. Watch

Lego blocks are among the most fun things to play with when it comes to expressing one’s creative self. And this Reddit clip showing a pizza being made of legos is beyond an entertaining and satisfying watch. Chances are you’ll find it hard to differentiate between a real pizza and the lego one. Watch

Delhi’s Covid target amid fresh wave: 1 lakh daily tests, 750 new ICU beds

Delhi is in battle mode amid fresh wave of Covid-19 infections. Union Home minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on countering Covid spike on November 15. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Union & Delhi Health Ministers, Delhi l-G attended the meet. The decisions taken in the meeting included increasing testing, adding ICU beds and doctors. Watch