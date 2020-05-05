News updates from Hindustan Times: ITBP ex-officer suspected to be Covid-19 carrier after 45 men test positive and all the latest news

All the 45 ITBP personnel which have tested positive for Covid-19 were posted in Delhi. (ANI)

ITBP ex-officer suspected to be Covid-19 carrier after 45 men test positive

The Into Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) suspects that a former officer who died of Covid-19 on Sunday infected many other men as the number of infections rose to 45 on Tuesday and forced it to seal the Tigri camp and put around 1000 personnel under observation, an official said. Read more.

Indians stranded abroad to pay for flights getting them home, says minister

The Indians stranded abroad due to the coronavirus outbreak will be charged for the flights bringing them home, announced aviation minister Hardeep Puri on Tuesday. In the first week, Air India will be conducting all the flights, said the minister, adding that private airlines will be considered going forward. Read more.

24 test positive in Army’s RR Hospital in Delhi including serving personnel

The Delhi-based Army Hospital (Research and Referral) has reported 24 Covid-19 cases, including some serving personnel, two officials said on Tuesday. All the 24 positive cases are from the hospital’s oncology ward, said one of the officials cited above. Read more.

Top 10 worst-hit cities account for over 50% of total Covid-19 cases in India

Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra are inching towards the 15,000-mark while Gujarat, the second worst-affected state, has close to 6,000 Covid-19 cases. Delhi comes third with 4,898 Covid-19 cases. Read more.

When they bowl everything’s out, when they bat it’s not out: Harbhajan Singh slams Australian cricketers

Veteran India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh on Monday addressed the 2001 Test hat-trick controversy and said that Australians are “very bad losers”. Read more.

Riddhima Kapoor shares Rishi Kapoor’s pic with his mother Krishna Raj, says ‘Reunited with his most favourite person’

Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has shared two black-and-white pictures on her Instagram stories on Thursday. Rishi Kapoor died on April 30 after a two-year battle with leukaemia. Read more.

NITI Aayog launches AarogyaSetu Mitr website for free Covid-19 consultancy, medicine deliveries and home lab test

NITI Aayog, the body responsible for creating the Aarogya Setu app, has partnered with the Principal Scientific Advisor to the PM to launch AarogyaSetu Mitr website. The website aims to bring healthcare services to the “doorstep of all Indians in the time of the Covid-19 crisis.” Read more.

Chris Evans tried to give his dog a haircut. ‘It went so wrong, so fast’

People are having to figure out a new way of life without salons to turn to for their hair woes during these days. In a tweet posted last evening, Evans explained what went down when he took matters ‘better left to professionals’ in his own hands.Read more.

‘No proof from US’: WHO calls Trump’s ‘Covid-Wuhan lab link’ claim speculative

The World Health Organization said that it has received no evidence from the US providing Covid-19 link to a lab in Wuhan. Earlier, US President Donald Trump had said that he had seen evidence evidence linking the virus to a Wuhan lab. WHO countered the President’s assertions saying the statement remains speculative. Watch here.