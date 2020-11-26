News updates from Hindustan Times: Covid-19 vaccine delivery preparations to include management of side-effects and all the latest news

Covid-19 vaccine delivery preparations to include management of side-effects

States have been asked to start making arrangements to deal with any coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine-related side-effects as one of the measures towards safe vaccine delivery among masses. Read more

Tension in air as farmer march to Capital halted

Delhi Police have bolstered security at the city’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in order to stonewall a massive protest by farmers. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘At least they’ve got a very good replacement captain,’ Ian Chappell calls India’s stand-in skipper ‘positive, aggressive’

Without Virat Kohli, the Indian team is believed to be left with a big void in the second, third and fourth Tests against Australia, but former captain and renowned commentator and columnist Ian Chappell reckons India’s stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane possesses the leadership skills required to lead the team in Kohli’s absence. Read more

Hyundai to launch its ‘affordable’ SUV in 2021, names it Bayon. Spy shots here

Hyundai Motor is all set to come up with a brand new SUV model next year. The Korean carmaker has revealed the name of the new compact SUV - Hyundai Bayon - a name inspired by city of Bayonne in France, which will enter the European market in the first half of 2021. Read more

Thank God, Ranveer and I didn’t get locked down without each other: Deepika Padukone

Thirteen years back, she made a dream debut with Om Shanti Om, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. Since then, Deepika Padukone has had nothing less than a smashing journey in Bollywood. The actor though, on her part, is filled with gratitude for whatever she has achieved till date. Read more

Astronaut shares his first video of Earth taken from the space. Watch viral video

Victor Glover, an astronaut, recently shared his first video of the Earth taken from space on Twitter. The mesmerising video has won people over. Chances are, it’ll leave you amazed too. Read more