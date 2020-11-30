News updates from Hindustan Times: CPWD blames Oppn for muted microphones in RS during farm bills’ passage and all the latest news

The Opposition had accused the Rajya Sabha authorities of deliberately switching off the microphones to silence the critics of the Bills. (File photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

CPWD blames Opposition leaders for muted microphones in RS during farm Bills’ passage

The government’s construction arm, CPWD, has blamed the Opposition parties for the microphones going silent in the Rajya Sabha during the passage of the contentious farm Bills in September. It led to a brief period of silence on Rajya Sabha TV too. Read more

Farmers’ protest: Concrete barriers come up at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border

Delhi Police on Monday morning placed concrete barriers at Ghazipur, Delhi-Ghaziabad border after farmer leaders said they will block more highways connecting Delhi apart from Singhu and Tikri borders where they’ve been camping since Friday. Read more

Covid-19: Eight states reporting maximum new deaths, says government data

Eight states are reporting most of India’s coronavirus disease (Covid-19) related daily deaths, shows government data.With 444 new deaths reported from across the country on Sunday, the total number of people having succumbed to the viral infection in the country has reached 137,173. Read more

Metal detectors, dog squads: Security beefed up in Sarnath ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is expected to reach Varanasi at 2 pm on Monday, would also see the light and sound show at an archaeological site in Sarnath which he had inaugurated earlier this month. Read more

India vs Australia: ‘We were ineffective with the ball,’ Virat Kohli disappointed with bowling efforts after ODI series loss

India suffered a 51-run loss to Australia in the 2nd ODI in Sydney on Sunday. The result meant that the Virat Kohli-led side had lost the ODI series with Australia taking an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Read more

Deepika Padukone is the only person Ananya Panday will hug, says ‘I love you Aka’. See their photo

Actor Ananya Panday shared a couple of pictures and a video clip at Gateway of India recently. One of them had her hugging Deepika Padukone, with a face mask on. Read more

New car in a bubble wrap? Tata Motors going extra mile to ensure safety

Car manufacturers and dealers across the country have taken several steps to ensure safety and precaution during the Covid days. From sanitisation to contactless buying on digital platform, the carmakers have no stone unturned to prevent the spread of the virus. Read more

Have you seen the images of this white lion showing off its majestic mane?

“He is gorgeous and he knows it,” this is probably what you’ll be inclined to say after seeing the stunning images of a white lion named Moya. Captured by British photographer Simon Needham, the images may make you say ‘wow’ repeatedly. Read more

Watch: Farmers threaten to block Delhi entry points; reject talks offer l All updates