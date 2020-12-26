News Updates from Hindustan Times: Cracks begin to show as Congress delays review of Bihar poll results and all the latest news

Several Bihar Congress leaders are hoping for the review of party’s performance in Bihar polls to be held sooner than later. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)

As Congress delays review of Bihar poll results, cracks begin to show

Even a month and a half after the Bihar Assembly election results were declared, the Congress party is yet to assess the reasons for its flop show despite being blamed by ally, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), for the Grand Alliance or Mahagathbandhan’s narrow loss to the NDA. Read more

Railways installs devices in trains to assist drivers in foggy conditions

Train mishaps due to inhibited visibility from thick foggy conditions is a peril to passengers and crew members that could easily result in loss of life and damage of property. Read more

Madhya Pradesh cabinet approves Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020

Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Saturday approved the Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020. The controversial ordinance outlaws marriages with an aim of religious conversions. Read more

WHO releases list of 10 global health issues to track in 2021

The World Health Organization (WHO) released a list of global health issues that the world could have to deal with in 2021 as inadequacies of health systems across countries lay bare at the hands of the coronavirus disease. Read more

WATCH: Ashwin outfoxes Steve Smith again, gets him for a duck. Sunil Gavaskar says ‘it was a plan’

Ravichandran Ashwin once again emerged as India’s most successful bowler after Australia won the toss and elected to bat first on Day 1 of the Boxing Day Test match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Read more

Android updates ‘Fast Pairing’ interface for Bluetooth devices, makes it look like that in iPhones

It looks like Google is trying to copy Apple when it comes to ‘Fast Pairing’ of Bluetooth accessories on Android phones. The Fast Pairing feature was launched on Android back in 2017. Read more

Gauahar Khan-Zaid Darbar host lavish wedding reception: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Nigaar Khan, Gautam Rode attend. See pics

Gauahar Khan married Zaid Darbar in a traditional nikaah ceremony on Friday, and threw a lavish wedding reception in the evening. Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and several television stars attended the function. Read more

Plane ‘flies’ for the last time with excavator’s ‘help’. Watch

There are some videos that may make you say “That’s so bizarre” but at the same time also leave you thoroughly impressed. This video involving a plane and an excavator perfectly fits that category. Read more

Sonu Sood pays surprise visit to fan’s roadside food stall in Hyderabad

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood surprised a fan by visiting his roadside food stall. The ‘Dabangg’ star is referred to as one of the most humble celebrities in Bollywood. Watch here