News updates from Hindustan Times: CRPF headquarters in Delhi sealed after staff member found Covid-19 positive and all the latest news

CRPF headquarters in Delhi has been sealed after a staff member was tested Covid-19 positive. (Diwakar Prasad//HT File Photo)

CRPF headquarters in Delhi sealed after staff member found Covid-19 positive

The headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) here has been sealed after a personal staff of a senior officer tested positive for novel coronavirus, officials said on Sunday. A personal secretary of a Special Director General (SDG) rank officer working in the headquarters has tested positive for the virus and hence the building has been sealed by the force, they said. Read more.

Hostages, gunfight, assault teams: How the Handwara encounter ensued

The gunbattle in north’s Kashmir’s Handwara, during which an Indian Army colonel and four other security personnel were killed, had been raging since Saturday afternoon.Two terrorists were also shot dead by the security forces in the Handwara encounter. Read more.

54 passengers per coach, non-stop run: All you need to know about ‘Shramik Express’ trains

The railways has launched special trains across various destinations in the country to ferry migrant labourers during the Covid-19 lockdown, which has been extended by two more week beyond May 3. Read more.

It was a nightmare, just unreal: Rohit Sharma names 4 fast bowlers who gave him ‘difficulties’

When you want to be the best, you have to deal with the best - India opener Rohit Sharma is one of the best examples of it. Regarded as one of the best limited-overs batsmen in the world right now, Rohit has had his fare share of battles with some of the world’s best fast bowlers. Read more.

‘Rishi Kapoor had a relapse after visiting Delhi this February, had advised him against going’: Rakesh Roshan

Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan has spoken about how friend and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor’s health deteriorated after a visit to Delhi this February. Rishi died on April 30 in Mumbai. Read more.

Covid –19: ‘PM Mask Yojna’ info on WhatsApp and other social media apps is fake, says PIB Fact Check

PIB Fact Check has confirmed that messages on social media about ‘PM Mask Yojna’ are fake. The fact checking handle by the government adds that there is no such yojna and no related link from where you can order masks free of cost. Read more.

Word of the Week: Yogi, a word for the spiritually wise

Yogi (noun), a practitioner of yoga, a person who is an authority on yoga, has practised yoga and attained a higher level of consciousness.Read more.

Ever thought what cats think? This TikTok video may give you a clue

A lot of questions about a lot of things have remained unanswered till date. But alas nobody has asked the most ‘essential’ question of all times - what do cats think? If you’re a feline lover sometimes you may wonder what exactly goes on inside those fluffy heads.Read more.

Over 800 UP migrant workers reach Lucknow in a special train form Nashik

First special train ferrying UP migrants reached Lucknow on May 3 amid lockdown. More than 800 migrant workers arrived in a special train from Maharashtra’s Nashik. The migrant workers travelled in. Health workers registered the details of the migrant workers as they deboarded the train. Thermal screening was also conducted at the railway station. Watch here.