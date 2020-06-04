News updates from Hindustan Times: Cyclone Nisarga alert message withdrawn, heavy rains may continue in Maharashtra and all the latest news

The state authorities have deployed 20 teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for relief and rescue operations in the affected areas along the Maharashtra coast. (HT photo)

Cyclone Nisarga: Alert message withdrawn, heavy rains may continue in Maharashtra

The Maharashtra government on Thursday early morning withdrew the alert message, which was issued to seven coastal districts in the state on Monday because of cyclone Nisarga that hit Alibag in Raigad district the previous afternoon. Read more

‘India should have looked at Covid-19 response in East’: Rajiv Bajaj to Rahul Gandhi

Industrialist Rajiv Bajaj said on Thursday that India made a mistake by looking at the western world while preparing its response to the coronavirus crisis - in this case a lockdown. Read more

Gandhi’s statue vandalised in US, Indian embassy registers complaint

Unknown miscreants have vandalised a statue of Mahatma Gandhi outside the Indian embassy in the US with graffiti and spray painting, prompting the mission officials to register a complaint with the local law enforcement agencies. Read more

This librarian has a purr-fect idea to dress up her cat as literary icons

Ever wondered if the perfect job exists in any part of the world? For me, it might one where I’m always surrounded by books and all things literature, although, as I advance in age (even by days), I find myself wishing for a more cat-like life. Read more

Covid-19: New quarantine rules for passengers coming to Delhi

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 cases in India, new quarantine rules for passengers coming to Delhi, migrants travelling back for work, a study on the impact of lockdown and more. Read more

TN SSLC: Tamil Nadu class 10th hall ticket 2020 to be released today at dge.tn.gov.in

The directorate of government examination, Tamil Nadu is expected to release TN SSLC or class 10th board exam hall tickets today on its official website at dge.tn.gov.in.According to media reports, TN SSLC hall tickets will be released on June 4 at 2 pm. Read more

Read the full transcript of Mark Zuckerberg’s meeting with Facebook employees

Things have not been great at Facebook. After CEO Mark Zuckerberg let US president Donald Trump’s controversial posts remain on the platform, explaining that he felt that Facebook users should be allowed to see the posts for themselves, many employees staged a virtual walkout in protest. Read more