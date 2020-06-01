News updates from Hindustan Times: Cyclone Nisarga will cross close to Mumbai, shows IMD track and all the latest news

Very heavy to extremely heavy rain is expected in Konkan, Goa, parts of Maharashtra and Gujarat till Thursday, according to IMD. (HT photo)

Cyclone Nisarga will cross close to Mumbai, shows IMD track

The well-marked low-pressure area over the south-east and adjoining east-central Arabian Sea and Lakshadweep area has concentrated into a depression on Monday morning. Read more

Senior ICMR scientist tests positive for coronavirus

A senior scientist at the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested positive for novel coronavirus following which the entire ICMR building is being sanitised, sources said. Read more

Mumbai Police uses mangoes for not so ‘aam’ awareness initiative. Seen it yet?

The summer season may be responsible for all the sweaty discomfort but it does come with some yummy gifts too. One of them is the widely loved king of fruits- Mango. This deliciously special fruit can be used in numerous recipes. But did you ever think that it can also be used in other areas, such as technology? If you’re confused, let this tweet by Mumbai Police clear it up. Read more

Unlocking begins today, cautious states ease several restrictions

Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor, Sunetra Choudhury brings you the top stories you need to know. Sunetra talks about the number of covid-19 unlocking and free inter-state movement, lockdown in Spain and more. Read more

If he scores 100, we’d have to jump off: Ishant Sharma recalls hilarious episode with KL Rahul during Windies Test series

India fast bowler Ishant Sharma recalled the time he was challenged by teammate KL Rahul to score more runs than him in a Test innings. Read more

Our very existence is rooted in empowering everyone: Satya Nadella speaks up about racism

Protests against George Floyd’s murder by the Minneapolis Police and against police brutality has gripped America. While Twitter chose to flag US President Donald Trump’s post ‘glorifying violence’, tech heavyweights like Apple, Google, YouTube, Netflix etc have spoken up about racism and have conveyed their stance against it. Read more

RIP Wajid Khan: The man who made music of Salman Khan’s films ‘dabangg’

As the distressing news of the death of composer-singer Wajid Khan broke, his colleagues in the film and music industries remembered a smiling man who was passionate about his craft. Wajid died on Monday in Mumbai at the age of 42. Read more