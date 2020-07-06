Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times: Days after intense Covid-19 lockdown, Chennai to open partially today and all the latest news

Updated: Jul 06, 2020 09:13 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An aerial view of deserted Kathipara flyover during an intensified lockdown as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus disease, in Chennai. (PTI)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Chennai to open partially today after 17 days of intense lockdown

Authorities will on Monday ease several curbs in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu, which was under intense lockdown from June 19 to fight the spread of the coronavirus disease. Read more

Actor Phonsok Ladakhi composes song for Indian jawans of Galwan Clash

Actor Phonsok Ladakhi sings a song for Indian soldiers who fought in Galwan Clash. He composed a song on the bravery of the soldiers who fought with Chinese troops. Read more

This cat video perfectly depicts the difference between the honeymoon stage and marriage stage of being a pet parent



Many may agree that being a pet parent is probably as fun and rewarding as it is tiresome. This sweet dichotomy is showcased best in this cat video which depicts the difference between the honeymoon stage and marriage stage of raising a feline. Read more



His Holiness the Dalai Lama XIV 85th birthday: Teachings to find inner strength and happiness

Revered and idolised around the world, spiritual leader HH the Dalai Lama transcends all barriers of religion, language. On July 6, the esteemed leader is turning 85 and his followers have lined up global celebrations. Read more

Mohammad Azharuddin could be a reason behind Flower’s knife allegations against Younis Khan: Ex-Pak captain Rashid Latif

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) may have declined to comment on the issue but former batting coach Grant Flower’s revelation about Younis Khan’s behaviour inside the dressing room refuses to die down. Read more

Amit Trivedi: ‘Nothing called nepotism in the music industry, this is the most time-waste topic’

Composer and singer Amit Trivedi had sung various songs for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and is at loss for words on being asked about him. The musician, however, doesn’t believe in the nepotism debate that has taken over social media ever since his demise. Read more

HT Salutes: Assam doctor who makes face shields, masks for Covid warriors

Dr Dipannita Kaushik in Guwahati is making face shields and masks for her co-workers and frontline warriors. With no access to 3D printers or raw materials, Dipannita is making masks and shields by recycled products. The doctor is getting her mother’s and her fiance’s help in making the shields. Read more

