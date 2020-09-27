News updates from Hindustan Times: Uttarakhand braces for twin protests over labour issues, farm bills and all the latest news

In this file photo from Sept. 18, 2020, Congress General Secretary Harish Rawat along with party workers keeps a two-hour silent fast during a protest over agriculture related ordinances, in Dehradun. (PTI)

Twin protests in Uttarakhand on Monday over farm bills and labour issues

Amid the widespread protests by farmers against the recently passed agriculture bills in the Parliament, the Opposition Congress will hold a protest march towards the governor house on Monday. The march to be led by state unit president Pritam Singh has been organised on the call of the national leadership. Read more here.

Akshay Kumar shares adorable Daughter’s Day post for Nitara: ‘You are my definition of perfect

Akshay Kumar, who is currently in Scotland with his family, has shared an adorable picture with his eight-year-old daughter Nitara on the occasion of Daughter’s Day. He can be seen holding her and a dog she’s playing with her in the cute picture. Read more here.

Australia’s Alyssa Healy breaks MS Dhoni’s T20I record

Former India captain MS Dhoni is regarded as one of the best wicketkeepers of the modern era. Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August, led Indian team to three ICC trophies - 2007 T20 World Cup, 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. Dhoni also played some crucial innings lower down the order and went on to be regarded as one of the best finishers of his time. Read more here.

Mouni Roy’s bikini shoot on ‘Sunny Sunday’ in the Maldives and will make you go weak in the knees

Teasing our travel nostalgia, television-turned-Bollywood ctor Mouni Roy shared a glimpse of her sultry vacay in the Maldives and fans could not keep calm. Looking like spot of sunshine in yellow bikini amidst the azure ocean, Mouni made fans go weak in the knees as she made the most of her “sunny Sunday” vacay at the island nation. Read more here.

‘Amazed and creeped out’: Man spots robot dog roaming around Canadian street. Watch

If you are a regular user of the Internet, there’s a possibility you may have seen videos of robot dogs called Spot. From managing sheep to helping people maintain social distance, the clips are many. Read more here.