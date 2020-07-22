News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi airport makes 7-day quarantine mandatory for international passengers and all the latest news

Sections
Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Updated: Jul 22, 2020 08:58 IST

By Hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A man rides his bicycle past a graffiti, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. (Reuters)

Delhi airport issues fresh Covid-19 guideline, makes 7-day quarantine mandatory for international passengers

The Delhi airport authority has issued latest guidelines for international passengers arriving here. The guidelines were issued on Tuesday. Read more

3-4 mn doses of Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine to be ready by December: Serum Institute

Serum Institute of India (SII) has said the company is going to produce 3 to 4 million doses of the experimental Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca by December this year. Read more

This picture of a cat named Mingus proves that felines always do what they want



Many on the Internet know cats as being masters of their destiny. Now, here is a picture that exemplifies that notion and proves that only a feline can decide its fate. Read more



Exclusive | Gavaskar told me ‘son, sit in the balcony & watch me score a hundred’: Maninder Singh recalls ’86 England tour

Former Indian left-arm spinner Maninder Singh played in an era when Indian cricket was going through a revolutionary phase. Read more

Netflix tests new Mobile+ plan with HD streaming, laptop support

Netflix has started testing a new mobile subscription plan in India. The new Netflix plan is priced at ₹349 per month and it comes with support for HD streaming. Read more

Covid-19: Nobel Prize banquet cancelled for first time since 1956

The Nobel prize banquet has been cancelled for the first time in over half a century as fears over the coronavirus spread continue around the world. Read more

They allegedly stole 112 cars worth Rs 11 crore, now busted by Lucknow cops

Lucknow police claimed a major victory after busting a stolen car racket. Cops arrested 5 people & recovered over 110 stolen vehicles from them. The stolen vehicles included high-end cars like BMW, and many SUVs. Watch the full video for more details. Read more

