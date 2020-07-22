News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi airport makes 7-day quarantine mandatory for international passengers and all the latest news

A man rides his bicycle past a graffiti, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in New Delhi. (Reuters)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi airport issues fresh Covid-19 guideline, makes 7-day quarantine mandatory for international passengers

The Delhi airport authority has issued latest guidelines for international passengers arriving here. The guidelines were issued on Tuesday. Read more

3-4 mn doses of Oxford’s Covid-19 vaccine to be ready by December: Serum Institute

Serum Institute of India (SII) has said the company is going to produce 3 to 4 million doses of the experimental Covid-19 vaccine candidate developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca by December this year. Read more

This picture of a cat named Mingus proves that felines always do what they want

Many on the Internet know cats as being masters of their destiny. Now, here is a picture that exemplifies that notion and proves that only a feline can decide its fate. Read more

Exclusive | Gavaskar told me ‘son, sit in the balcony & watch me score a hundred’: Maninder Singh recalls ’86 England tour

Former Indian left-arm spinner Maninder Singh played in an era when Indian cricket was going through a revolutionary phase. Read more

Netflix tests new Mobile+ plan with HD streaming, laptop support

Netflix has started testing a new mobile subscription plan in India. The new Netflix plan is priced at ₹349 per month and it comes with support for HD streaming. Read more

Covid-19: Nobel Prize banquet cancelled for first time since 1956

The Nobel prize banquet has been cancelled for the first time in over half a century as fears over the coronavirus spread continue around the world. Read more

They allegedly stole 112 cars worth Rs 11 crore, now busted by Lucknow cops

Lucknow police claimed a major victory after busting a stolen car racket. Cops arrested 5 people & recovered over 110 stolen vehicles from them. The stolen vehicles included high-end cars like BMW, and many SUVs. Watch the full video for more details. Read more