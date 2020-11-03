News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi AQI rises, reaches very poor category and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times

Delhi AQI rises, reaches very poor category on Tuesday

The air quality index (AQI) in the national capital on Tuesday worsened again and reached the “very poor’ category. The hourly average AQI as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) was 371. The AQI between 301 and 400 is considered in the “very poor” category. Read more

First phase of the Malabar exercise starts today: All you need to know

The first phase of the three-day quadrilateral naval exercise called ‘Malabar’ will begin on Tuesday. India, the United States, Japan and Australia will conduct the exercise in the Bay of Bengal. The exercise will demonstrate high-levels of synergy and coordination between the navies of these four countries, officials familiar with the development said. Read more

State of economy: Why it’s best to reserve conclusion

Most institutional and private forecasts expect the Indian economy to contract at a double-digit rate in the current fiscal year. This, despite the fact that the economy has been showing a sequential (month on month) improvement compared to the situation when it was locked down. Read more

‘India capable of beating Australia’: Sourav Ganguly

After months of negotiations with Cricket Australia to confirm India’s tour of Australia, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly expects the Test leg – which consists of four matches -- to be a stern challenge for Virat Kohli’s India; but a challenge which they can overcome. Read more

On Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa honours star: ‘Nice to see myself on the biggest, tallest screen in the world’

Actor Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his 55th birthday in Dubai with family and friends. While good wishes came in from around the world, the authorities at Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa decided to honour the star by displaying his image and a birthday wish on its outer wall. Read more

US election 2020: America heads for Election day amidst chaos

While most polls predict Biden to emerge as the winner in the November 3rd Presidential elections in America, the mood of the nation is far from clear. Long delays are being expected in results as close to 92 million voters have cast their vote via mail or in early ballot. Meanwhile, there are reports of right-wing supporters being encouraged to carry fire arms to polling booths. Watch here

Watch: Mariah Carey says it’s time to play All I Want for Christmas Is You on loop

Now that Halloween is over, do you know what time it is? Yes, it is time for eggnog lattes and gingerbread cookies because the holiday season is finally upon us. And probably the most significant spreader for the festive spirit is Mariah Carey’s beloved track All I Want for Christmas Is You. If you were someone who was waiting to belt out to the tune, then wait no more. Watch here