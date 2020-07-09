News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi faces shortage of Covid treatment drug Remdesivir and all the latest news

The medicine was earlier available at only a few hospitals across the country as part of the World Health Organisation’s solidarity trial to study the efficacy of various therapies for Covid-19. (Reuters file photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Remdesivir shortage hits Delhi as requirement soars

There is a shortage of the experimental antiviral drug Remdesivir across India, but especially in Delhi, with many scrambling to source it from other cities or buying it at exorbitant prices. Read more

3 senior officials of liquor manufacturing company arrested in Bhopal

Three senior officials of a liquor manufacturing company, including its owner, were arrested by Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) in Bhopal on Wednesday night. They were arrested for supplying Rs 20 crore worth hand sanitiser without paying GST. Read more

Uttarakhand allows setting up of stone crusher, hot-mix plants near Ganga and other rivers

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday allowed setting up of stone crusher and hot-mix plants 1.5 kilometre away from the bank of river Ganga under its Stone-Crusher, Mobile Stone-Crusher and Hot-Mix Plant Policy, 2020. Read more

Heavy rains trigger landslides across Uttarakhand, one dead in car accident

With heavy rains triggering landslides in many places across Uttarakhand, normal life has been thrown out of gear. In Uttarkashi district, one person died in a car accident on the Mando-Tekhala motorway late on Tuesday night. Read more

Amid Covid-19 crisis, Donald Trump tells schools to ‘reopen or you may lose federal funds’

Determined to reopen America’s schools despite coronavirus worries, President Donald Trump threatened Wednesday to hold back federal money if school districts don’t bring their students back in the fall. Read more

‘He’s not thinking about retirement:’ Dhoni’s manager provides huge update on MSD’s future

MS Dhoni’s manager Mihir Diwakar has clarified that the wicketkeeper batsman does not seem to be harbouring thoughts of retirement as of now. The former India captain, who has not played any form of cricket since India’s World Cup exit last year, turned 39 on Tuesday, and with no certainty regarding the IPL this year, Dhoni’s future seemed uncertain. Read more

Microsoft Teams reimagines remote working with Together Mode, other new features

Microsoft on late Wednesday announced a big update to its Teams collaboration platform. The update reimagines how virtual collaboration and communication work for the Covid-19 era wherein millions of users have embraced remote working. Read more

Jagdeep dies at 81: Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana lead Bollywood in thanking actor for ‘filling lives with smiles’

Veteran actor Jagdeep, who as Soorma Bhopali in Sholay became popular across generations, died on Wednesday at his residence. He was 81. The actor had not been keeping well and died on Wednesday at 8.30 pm at his residence in Bandra. Read more