News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, Prasar Bharati, NBA on plea by actor Rakul Preet Singh and all the latest news

Here are today's top news, analysis and opinion.

Delhi High Court issues notice to Centre, Prasar Bharati, NBA on plea by actor Rakul Preet Singh

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the I&B ministry, Prasar Bharati, News Broadcasters Association (NBA) and Press Council of India (PCI) after actor Rakul Preet Singh moved court alleging ‘media trial’ over reports she was named by fellow actor Rhea Chakraborty as among those within Bollywood who consume drugs. Read more.

BJP MPs seek probe in ‘rights’ violations in Maharashtra, cite Ranaut, naval officer case

Seeking to corner the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government in Maharashtra over recent incidents including the roughing up of a retired Navy officer, a group of BJP MPs led by party vice president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) demanding a probe into the happenings. Read more.

In defending Maharashtra’s Covid-19 fight, Sanjay Raut takes ‘bhabhi ji ke papad’ jibe at minister

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday hit out at ‘some Rajya Sabha MPs’ who he said had criticised the Maharashtra government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak. Speaking in Rajya Sabha on day four of Parliament’s ongoing monsoon session, he pointed to the number of recoveries in the state. Read more.

Rajnath Singh to answer Opposition’s questions on China in Parliament today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to address the Opposition’s questions in Parliament on situation at India-China border in Ladakh. Rajnath Singh will comment on the border row in the upper house Rajya Sabha at 12pm. Read more.

Skoda Rapid TSI AT launched in India at Rs 9.49 lakh

Skoda Auto on Thursday launched the new Rapid 1.0 TSI AT in the Indian market at a price tag of ₹9.49 lakh for the Rider Plus AT trim. The bookings for the new car have already commenced at a refundable amount of ₹25,000 across all the authorised Skoda dealership facilities in the country as well as on the Skoda Auto India website. Read more.

Elderly man recovers from Covid-19, offers doctors rice grown in his field as gift

A man’s special gesture towards the medical professionals who helped him recover from Covid-19 has tugged at the heartstrings of many. A tweet highlights how he gifted rice grown by him in his field as a way to thank the team that treated him. Read more.

Dutee Chand: It is a great feeling to be able to do something for my country

Conferred with the Arjuna Award on National Sports Day (August 29), the Odisha born athlete, Dutee Chand, says that this honour will motivate her to achieve “bigger feats” for the country. With unshaken motivation and determination over these years, Chand became the third ever Indian woman athlete to qualify for the Women’s 100 metres event at the Summer Olympic Games. Read more.