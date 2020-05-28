News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi issues advisory to tackle locust threat as capital braces for attack and all the latest news

Huge swarms of locusts sitting on the trees in the village in Jaipur on Monday. (ANI photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi issues advisory to tackle locust threat as capital braces for attack

The Delhi government on Thursday issued an advisory on preventive measures to control a probable locust attack in the national capital. Read more.

‘No fare to be charged from stranded migrants, railways to give food during journey’: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the Centre to ensure free travel to stranded migrants to their home states by trains and buses even as the government contended that it is taking “unprecedented steps” to meet the challenging crisis during the Covid-19 lockdown. Read more.

Double whammy for Covid gripped Maharashtra, now in throes of locust swarms

While Maharashtra’s struggle to contain coronavirus continues, it has now got a fresh headache in the form of swarms of locusts that have entered the state and were reported to be moving towards Gondia district on Thursday after having attacked crops in neighbouring Bhandara. Read more.

Air India employee unions seek Rs 50,000 crore financial package for national carrier

A joint forum of Air India employees and staff unions has sought a Rs 50,000 crore financial succour from the government for the national carrier, stating that the airline is a necessity for the country. Read more.

‘I was rushing through deliveries’: Harbhajan Singh recalls when Pakistan’s Misbah smashed him for three sixes in 2007 T20I final

The 2007 T20I final between India and Pakistan turned out to be an epic thriller. The memorable contest between the two teams in the inaugural T20I World Cup saw various twists and turns, but eventually, the MS Dhoni-led side emerged victorious after Pakistan batsman Misbah-ul-Haq scooped a delivery in the final over to Sreesanth at short fine-leg. Read more.

Apple to let you customise MacBooks, iMacs etc in India: What this means for customers

Apple is going to let its customers in India customise the iMac, the MacBook, Mac Mini etc as per their needs. The tech giant has started offering their full Mac portfolio with a configure-to-order (CTO) or build-to-order (BTO) option in India. Read more.

Despicable Me’s Gru and Minions share tips on social distancing, fun at home in new coronavirus PSA

Who can forget the famous former supervillian Gru and his well-meaning but clumsy and adorably incompetent bright yellow Minions from the animated “Despicable Me” movie franchise? Read more.

Netizens are calling this dog Hachiko’s brother, his story will make you reach for the tissues

Remember Hachiko, the dog who waited for his human in the same spot for years even after his death? This dog in Wuhan, China will remind you of that same story and the beloved dog Haachi. Read more.