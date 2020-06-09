Sections
News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi L-G calls meeting of political parties to discuss Covid-19 situation and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Jun 09, 2020

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Delhi Lieutenant General Anil Baijal (ANI)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi L-G calls meeting of political parties to discuss Covid-19 situation

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has called on Tuesday afternoon a meeting with all political parties over the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the national capital. Read more

Delhi’s ‘no test for asymptomatic patients’ rule a self-goal in Covid fight?

The Delhi government’s order to not test asymptomatic patients has been criticised by many. Hindustan Times’ senior editor Aditi Prasad discusses the issue with AAP leader Akshay Marathe and senior consultant neurosurgeon from Ganga Ram hospital Dr. Ajit K Sinha. Watch to know more

Oreo Bhajiya is the latest fusion food on the block. Would you like a bite?



Those who love Oreos will agree that there are many delicious ways of consuming this sandwich cookie. Besides the usual way of dunking it into milk, one can also make milkshakes or cakes using Oreo cookies. Read more



Mannat: A look inside Shah Rukh Khan’s Rs 200 crore Mumbai mansion

Shahrukh Khan, better known as King Khan in Bollywood, and the brilliant actor and eloquent orator needs no introduction with 80 Bollywood films and 14 Filmfare awards to his name so far. Read more

Bihar 94000 Primary Teachers Recruitment: Apply from June 15, revised schedule for DElEd candidates out

Following the validity granted to the D.El.Ed (open distance learning) programme through the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) in keeping with the Patna High Court order, Bihar government has issued directive to give such candidates a chance to apply for the post of primary teachers. Read more

I’ve never disclosed this but here is how Dhoni was picked: Syed Kirmani narrates MSD’s selection story

It sounds only fitting to know that India’s first finest wicket-keeper was responsible for giving Indian cricket its best ‘keeper batsman. Read more

Confirmed: Janhvi Kapoor’s Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl to release on Netflix, watch her real story in new teaser

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor is all set to bring the story of air force pilot Gunjan Saxena to the screen with her latest project, Gunjan Saxena The Kargil Girl. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film stars Janhvi in the titular role and also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza. Read more

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

Watch Saiyami Kher’s ‘leaked auditions’ for Money Heist and Sacred Games
Jun 09, 2020 12:54 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal undergoes test for Covid-19
Jun 09, 2020 12:52 IST
Leopard rescued from IIT-Indore, netizens are loving the pictures
Jun 09, 2020 12:47 IST
