News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi Metro morning ridership picks up on Day 2, over 8,000 take Yellow Line in morning and all the latest news

The Metro will open its operations in a graded manner and on Wednesday, services to the Blue and Magenta line will be resumed. (File photo)

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Delhi Metro morning ridership picks up on Day 2, over 8,000 take Yellow Line in morning

Delhi Metro services continued on the Yellow Line on Tuesday with the ridership in the morning shift, between 7am and 11am touching 8,300 passengers as against the 7,500 on Monday, the first day after resuming services. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty arrested, says NCB

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Tuesday arrested Rhea Chakraborty for procuring and consuming drugs. The arrest comes after three days of questioning by the NCB. Read more

‘India fired first’: China repeats after New Delhi says PLA fired near Pangong Tso

China on Tuesday said it has made “stern representations” to the Indian government after Indian troops allegedly crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh and fired warning shots at Chinese border personnel on Monday. Read more

Assaulted for ‘selling’ daughter, man dies in hospital in UP’s Mainpur; case registered

A 40-year-old man, who was allegedly beaten in Uttar Pradesh’s Mainpuri on Sunday over rumours that he was trying to sell his daughter, died in a hospital on Monday, his family and police said. Read more

Why Faf du Plessis didn’t convince AB de Villiers to return after retirement

The dynamic batsman would have been an integral part of South Africa’s plans for the 2019 World Cup, and the decision to call time meant that captain Faf du Plessis would be without one of his biggest match-winners for the ICC tournament. Read more

Poco M2 launched in India at a starting price of ₹10,999: Specs, price and more

The Poco M2 features a 6.53-inch FHD+ (2340x1080 pixels) display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Read more

25 Years of Rangeela: Skater dresses, co-ord outfits, berets and everything we loved on Urmila Matondkar

25 Years of Rangeela: Two and a half decades later, Urmila Matondkar’s casual style - from co-ords, skater dresses, leotards with scarfs to the oversized shirts, high-waist jeans and wool berets continue to be one of the main talking points of this film. Read more

Delhi poised to be the nerve center of India’s electric vehicle revolution

India is taking small but strong steps towards putting more electric vehicles on its roads and Delhi is well poised to charge up the path ahead with several steps either implemented, announced or in the offing. Read more

Watch | ‘World must be better prepared for next pandemic’: WHO Chief

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the world must be better prepared for the next pandemic. Tedros called on countries to invest in public health.Watch the video here