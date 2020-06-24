News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi-NCR receive first rainfall three days in advance and all the latest news

Delhi-NCR receive monsoon’s first rainfall

Delhi-national capital region (NCR) received monsoon’s first rainfall on Wednesday late morning -- three days in advance -- said the authorities at the regional weather forecasting centre of India Meteorological Department (IMD). Read more

Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to restore old system of checking Covid-19 patients

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal once again urged the Centre and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to restore the old system of assessing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patients at their residence. Read more

4 men die inside septic tank in Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli

Four people, including three from the same family, died after inhaling poisonous gas inside a septic tank in Mungeli district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday evening, police said. Read more

Brazil tests Covid shot, without deal to use it if it works

Brazil is testing an experimental coronavirus vaccine, but interim Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello acknowledged Tuesday that the government has yet to strike a deal to get it if it works. Read more

Didn’t get enough runs on the board to put India under pressure: Tim Paine

It’s been over two years since Tim Paine became Australia captain in middle of the Cape Town Test and was left to handle the raw wounds of what became notorious as the ‘Sandpapergate’ scandal. Read more

Apple iOS 14 developer beta shows 60fps limiting feature, hints 120Hz displays for iPhone 12

Apple is known to keep things hidden until the last moment before they actually reveal the product. But like it or not, tipsters and analysts are often able to reveal some of them before. Read more

Unlock wedding shopping: Bridal wear deals and discounts aplenty at Delhi-NCR markets

The quintessential Delhi bride is making the most of Unlock 1.0 by bagging some amazing discounts and deals on wedding shopping amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Read more

‘Witchcraft, Jedi Luke or sorcery’: Video of ‘floating’ helicopter sparks varied reactions among people

In an incident, which may seem surreal to many, an incredible moment was captured on camera where it appeared that a helicopter is floating in the air without moving its rotor blades. Read more

Watch| Covid-19: Oxford study on Dexamethasone, trials for inhaled version of Remdesivir