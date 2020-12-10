News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi, neighbouring areas likely to receive rains in next two days, says IMD and all the latest news

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that Delhi and the neighbouring satellite towns are likely to receive light rainfall between December 11 and December 12. (ANI file photo)

Delhi AQI in very poor category; may improve with rainfall in next two days, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that Delhi and the neighbouring towns are likely to receive rainfall on December 11 and December 12. This is also likely to improve the air quality of the city which was 317 at 7am on Thursday, in the very poor category. Read more

Education minister Pokhriyal holds bilateral cooperation talks with UAE counterpart

Union minister of education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank held a virtual meeting with his UAE counterpart Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi on Wednesday to discuss bilateral cooperation in education sector. Read more

Snowfall expected over Western Himalayas today

A Western Disturbance and moisture incursion from Arabian Sea over Western Himalayas will bring scattered rain or snowfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand during the next 24 hours. Read more

Senate falls short of halting Trump’s 23 billion dollar arms sales to UAE

The Senate fell short in trying to halt the Trump administration’s proposed $23 billion arms sales to the United Arab Emirates, despite bipartisan objections to the package of F-35 fighter jets and drones stemming from a broader Middle East peace agreement. Read more

‘Found his captaincy fabulous’: Ian Chappell heaps praise on Ajinkya Rahane ahead of first India-Australia Test

There has been a lot of talk around Virat Kohli’s absence for three Tests against Australia with almost every former cricketer and expert agreeing that it would leave a deep void in the Indian batting line-up in the four-match Test series starting on December 17. Read more

Deepika Padukone enjoys some sun and snacks with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shakun Batra during the making of their next

A team that eats together, stays together. Deepika Padukone, who is currently shooting for her next with Shakun Batra, joined him and co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi at the dining table. Siddhant has shared a few glimpses of Deepika, Shakun and himself enjoying a sumptuous spread at a cafe in between breaks. Read more

Space music: NASA shares sonification video of the Crab Nebula. It’s amazing

Have you seen the sonification videos by NASA which translate data from outer space into sound? If yes, then this new addition to the list will win you over. Even if you haven’t, let this video be your first. In any scenario, this is a clip that will leave you mesmerised – and even wanting for more. Read more

Now, a nursing college to come up at SRN Hospital

In a bid to provide well-qualified and trained nurses and thereby strengthen paramedical services in the state, a nursing college would soon come up at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College’s associated SRN Hospital. At this college, a new BSc (nursing) course would be offered, said officials. Read more

Watch| Farmer protest: UK PM Boris confuses issue with India-Pakistan tension