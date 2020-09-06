News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi Police map burglary-prone areas in capital and all the latest news

According to the survey, Nihal Vihar, Samaipur Badli, Nangloi and Bawana are the most burglary prone areas in Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT File Photo)

Delhi Police map burglary-prone areas in capital

A team of investigators analysed 1,269 cases of burglary reported in Delhi till August 15 to divide the city into red, green, blue, and white zones, with red representing the most vulnerable areas and white the least. Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty served summons by NCB, asked to join probe

The NCB has said that Rhea Chakraborty will be confronted with her brother Showik, who along with Rajput’s house manager Samuel Miranda has been remanded to the central agency’s custody till September 9. Read more

Rajnath Singh to meet Iranian defence minister after 3-day Russia visit

Defence minister Rajnath Singh reached Iran on Saturday to discuss bilateral ties between the two countries after concluding his three-day Russia visit during which he urged the Persian Gulf countries to resolve their differences. Read more

Congress demands CBI probe in MP rice scam, says con took place under BJP rule

The Congress in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday demanded a CBI inquiry into the rice scam in the state while alleging that the entire con took place during the earlier and current BJP regime as suggested by the central government’s letter on the swindle. Read more

IPL 2020: On the comeback trail, Bhuvneshwar Kumar looking for the edge

Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made his India debut ahead of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, is no longer an automatic selection in the high-performing group of Indian fast bowlers. Read more

Rhea Chakraborty’s father issues statement after son Showik’s arrest: ‘Congratulations India, next on line is my daughter’

Actor Rhea Chakraborty’s father Indrajit Chakraborty has issued a statement in which he has expresses his dejection at the arrest of his son, Showik. Rhea’s brother was arrested on Friday in Mumbai. Read more

Ananya Panday’s ‘Bambaiya’ girl mix with glamorous avatar at Khaali Peeli promotions put fashion police on alert

Bollywood diva Ananya Panday stepped out this weekend for the promotions of her upcoming Maqbool Khan-directorial, Khaali Peeli. Vibing in a smoking hot mood, Ananya’s ‘Bambaiya’ girl mix with glamorous avatar put fashion police on immediate alert. Read more

Kid’s reaction to see-through glass floor makes people laugh. Some relate to the video too

This video of a kid’s reaction to a see-through glass floor makes for an entertaining watch. Though it’s unknown who captured the video or when, it has now grabbed people’s attention after being shared by Twitter user @eli__097. It was also retweeted by Rex Chapman. Read more

Will Railway recruit for vacancies this year? Board chairman answers

Railway board chairman Vinod Kumar spoke on vacancies and tests amid Covid-19 pandemic. Kumar said that 1.40 lakh vacancies were notified in railway before covid-19 and 2.42 crore applications were received for the notified vacancies. Watch