News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi records lowest Covid-19 deaths in two months, Kejriwal says every human invaluable and all the latest news

New Delhi, Aug 07 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses media at a press conference in New Delhi on Friday. (ANI Photo) (ANI)

‘Every human is valuable to us’: CM tweets after Delhi records 8 Covid-19 deaths, lowest in 2 months

Taking to Twitter to share lowest deaths in Delhi in two months due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said ‘every human is valuable to us’ and the effort is to ensure not a single person succumbs to the infection.

Haven’t demanded any post, says Sachin Pilot on his return to Jaipur

A day after sealing a peace deal with the Congress party high command, former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot said he has not demanded any post from the party.

Rahat Indori dies of Covid-19: Shabana Azmi, Farhan Akhtar, Adnan Sami pay tributes to noted Urdu poet

Renowned Urdu poet Rahat Indori died of Covid-19 on Tuesday. A host of Bollywood celebrities have expressed grief over the demise of the poet who also penned lyrics for several Bollywood songs including movies like Munna Bhai MBBS and Murder, among others.

106 locally made trainer aircraft in India’s Rs 8,700 crore buying blitz

The defence ministry on Tuesday gave its go-ahead for the purchase of military equipment worth Rs 8,722 crore, including 106 locally made basic trainer aircraft, for the Indian Air Force to provide a push to the government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ (self-reliant India movement), a defence ministry spokesperson said.

Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, on ventilator, says hospital

Former President Pranab Mukherjee, who is admitted to an army hospital in Delhi, has not shown any improvement in his health post the surgery, said the hospital treating him on Tuesday, adding that his condition has “worsened” and he remains “critical” and on life support.

Regular train services to remain suspended till further notice

Regular railway services including the suburban services will continue to remain suspended till further notice, announced the railways ministry on Tuesday, citing restrictions imposed by the government on the mass transport system in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. As per the government’s last order, suspension of services had been extended up to August 12.

Did Ashok Gehot win in the end? Sachin Pilot answers | Rajasthan crisis

Congress leader Sachin Pilot speaks with Hindustan Times’ National Political Editor Sunetra Choudhury over Rajasthan crisis. Pilot opens up on the debate of whether it was a win for Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. Pilot speaks on differences between him and Rajasthan CM Gehlot.

Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj wedding: Amul shares a special tweet about ‘The Daggubutterly Wedding’

If you haven’t been living off social media (if you are, we want to know how), you’ve probably smiled and drooled over the gorgeous wedding photos of Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad on Saturday.

HP leads Indian PC market share during lockdown but Asus sees better growth

While we know that most tech firms have taken a hit in sales and growth due to lockdown, brands who are selling notebooks or laptops have still seen a bit of upward going graph. That is because more enterprises have bought notebooks to meet the remote working needs for their employers, as per IDC.

