News updates from Hindustan Times: Delhi records minimum temperature of 4.1 degrees and all the latest news

Delhi witnesses moderate fog, min temperature drops to 4.1 degrees

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 4.1 degrees Celsius at 6.30am on Wednesday. There is moderate fog with Delhi’s Palam recording visibility under 200 metres Wednesday morning. Amritsar, Patiala and Jammu have visibility of less than 50 metres. Read more

27 UK returnees to Odisha untraceable, vague addresses hinder search

Amid reports of 6 UK returnees to India testing positive for the new variant of Covid-19, the Odisha government on Tuesday said that at least 27 residents of Odisha, who have returned from the United Kingdom in the last month, are untraceable. Read more

Karnataka panchayat polls: Counting begins, Yediyurappa says candidates supported by BJP to win majority of seats

Counting of votes for 5,728 gram panchayats in Karnataka that went for polls in two phases, is taking place on Wednesday. The counting began at 8 am. As ballot papers were used in polls other than in Bidar district (where electronic voting machines or EVMs were used), the announcement of results may get delayed, polls officials said. Read more

Sydney tightens Covid-19 curbs ahead of New Year’s Eve

Australian authorities restricted movement and tightened curbs on gatherings in Sydney on Wednesday, hoping to avoid a coronavirus “super spreader” event during the city’s New Year’s Eve celebrations, after detecting a new cluster of cases. Read more

No spinner has done that to me in my career: Steve Smith narrates how he has let Ashwin ‘dictate terms’ in Test series

Australian batsman Steve Smith is one of the premier batsmen of his generation. He is used to dominating the opposition with his batting and was also recently named ICC’s Men’s Test Cricketer of the Decade. But things haven’t been going smoothly for Smith in the ongoing Test series against India. Read more

Reliance Jio, MediaTek announce online gaming tournament on Jio Games

Reliance Jio today announced a partnership with MediaTek. As a part of this partnership, the two companies have announced an online gaming tournament called ‘Gaming Masters’. Registrations for the upcoming 70-day long esports tournament began today and they will go on until January 9, 2021. Read more

Woman recreates father-daughter dance for grandma who couldn’t attend wedding. Video may leave you teary-eyed

If you’re someone who enjoys starting their day with some positive news, then here’s a wholesome tale you must check out. Shared by an Instagram user named Amber Rose, the post details the story of Rose’s ‘sweetest Christmas memory’. Read more

Jaan Kumar Sanu admits there’s a ‘communication gap’ with dad Kumar Sanu, reacts to his comments about upbringing

The relationship that former Bigg Boss contestant, Jaan Kumar Sanu, shares with his father, the famed playback singer Kumar Sanu, has been fraught. Jaan was raised by his mother, after his parents separated when she was pregnant with him. Read more

Watch| ‘AAP to install free WiFi hotspot for farmers at Singhu border’: Raghav Chadha